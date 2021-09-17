Thirty-one years after the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir, the Nehru-Gandhi family has for the first time unambiguously spoken up for the community. In a Facebook post on Sept. 14, Rahul Gandhi wrote in Hindi saying that the nation cannot forget the pain that the families had undergone.
He also posted a picture of a lighted earthen lamp with “bow to the martyrdom of Kashmiri Pandits” written across. The day is observed by the Kashmiri Pandits as Martyr's Day in memory of Tikalal Taploo, a Hindu leader who was assassinated on this day in 1989 in Srinagar. Taploo was the state vice president of BJP and was associated with the RSS.
Rahul Gandhi's expression of solidarity with the Kashmiri Pandit community and the homage to a fallen BJP leader could well have come as a surprise to the community as well as the BJP.
Gandhi's post is really more than recognizing the pain of the Kashmiri Pandit families. It is being regarded as a smart move to counter the BJP on playing the Hindu card. Gandhi, for some time now, has been describing himself as a Kashmiri Pandit and trying to identify himself with them – a community which has faced the brunt of terrorism in Kashmir and was forced to flee the Valley in the early nineties.
In the past few weeks, Gandhi has visited Jammu and Kashmir twice. His first tour to Kashmir, after the abrogation of Article 370, was on Aug. 10 when he prayed at one of the most revered temples for Kashmiri Pandits, Mata Kheer Bhawani.
A month later, he visited the Mata Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and met a Kashmiri Pandit delegation there where he said, "I am a Kashmiri Pandit. My family is Kashmiri Pandit.” He said that the delegation of Kashmiri Pandits met him and said that the Congress party had implemented many welfare schemes for them but the BJP had done nothing. "I promise to my Kashmiri Pandit brothers that I will do something for them," Gandhi said during his address to the party workers.
While the Kashmiri Pandit community could be amused at these developments, the Congress leader could well be hoping that the community tag would help him in the upcoming elections in several states, particularly in Uttar Pradesh.
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls are crucial for both the Congress and the BJP. Since Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is handling the party in the state herself, a lot is at stake. In the caste-ridden politics of UP, 12-13 percent of the Brahmin population can be crucial for electoral success. And this time all the political parties are trying to woo the Brahmins in the state.
For the Congress here, Gandhi's Kashmiri Pandit caste card assertion is aimed at influencing the Brahmin community in the state to cut into the BJP's vote bank. Sources in the Congress said that the party is mulling changing its chief in UP and replacing the current one, who is from the OBC community, with a Brahmin leader.
It was at Pushkar Sarovar in Rajasthan in November 2018 that Gandhi had first declared himself a Datattreya Brahmin and a Kashmiri Pandit, his priest who carried out the rituals had said.
By repeatedly highlighting his caste, Gandhi may be trying to woo constituencies, but the BJP has been quick in slamming him. It said that Rahul Gandhi had "very conveniently" forgotten that the woes of the Kashmiri Pandits were because of the politics of appeasement of Congress and like-minded parties.
While the BJP, Congress or others tussle over caste-politics, the Kashmiri Pandit community is suddenly finding its political relevance. And Gandhi's repeated assertion of being a Kashmiri Pandit is being seen as a politically correct move. His electoral win in the Muslim majority Wayanad had painted him in a certain color and the right wing has often called him 'anti-Hindu'. To counter this the Congress leader began frequenting temples and recently started highlighting his Kashmir Pandit connection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.