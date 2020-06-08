Writer Amita Roy Shah advises Indian American parents to have a talk about race with their children: “You just have to address the differences children notice when it comes to race and be there to answer their questions. You cannot be color-mute or colorblind.” Above: People gather around a makeshift memorial in honor of the victims of police brutality, during a demonstration against racism, in Hollywood, California on June 7, 2020. (Agustin Paullier/AFP via Getty Images)