Prime Minister Modi will be facing the voters in India’s general election six months from now. It is therefore timely to evaluate his success and failure and give him a suitable grade. Modi started off with new energy and enthusiasm. Though BJP alone received only 31% support, he was able to convince others to join him. Thus, he was able to form the government with a large mandate from the people. The expectations were high and the results speak for itself. However, I would give him only B for his government.
Modi has charisma. His political skills have delivered him huge success in the elections and delivered mandate. Unfortunately, he has not been able to transform his success to governing. One gets the impression that he is operating in a vacuum. We also get the impression that the all powerful Indian bureaucracy retains control and fails to implement his policies. Modi has failed to beef up the Office of the Prime Minister. Will Modi take action to win the corrupt and powerful bureaucracy?
I must point out that the Indian bureaucracy is very powerful and no prime minister can govern and rule India without its cooperation. Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee had powerful and most competent principal secretaries to the prime minister. If Modi selects a topnotch bureaucrat with reputation and competence, it will go a long way to streamline Modi’s policies.
It was reported last week that India’s GDP is growing at 8.2%. This is great news on the eve of the general election. Indian’s stock market has gone up from 25000 to 38000; 390 million have access to the internet. India is fortunate that 50% of its population is under 25 and 2/3rds under 35. This is a huge asset for India.
When every major country is getting older and older, India is the only country getting younger and younger. An educated and developed population is an asset. Modi must capitalize on this strength. India has invested $15 billion in the U.S. and continue to invest. But the U.S. has invested in India only $20 billion during the same period. India must deregulate and encourage foreign private investment. Modi has enabled issuance of visas online helping the tourists and businessmen. These days we do not hear of complaints from visa/passport applicants in the U.S. Modi changed it for better.
India, however, has been unable to deliver water and electricity 24/7 to all its people. It has failed to build mass transportation in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai. The New Delhi metro system seems to be working efficiently. It is taking too long to build mass transportation in Bangalore. The subway system in Calcutta is inadequate. India has built the most modern airports in New Delhi, Bombay, Hyderabad, Bangalore, and Calcutta.
There is no system in India to remove garbage. Modi delivered toilets but there is no sewerage system.
Modi visited the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia and others and created most favorable relationships. He addressed huge rallies of Non Resident Indians. On his return to India, he has been unable to transform the goodwill and solid relationship into meaningful policies because he has no link with the mighty Indian bureaucracy.
What are the chances for Modi to be reelected? In U.P. Modi’s performance was par excellence grabbing almost 100%. But in his own Gujarat, the BJP barely won and this was shocking. Why did this happen? The Congress Party gave him a shock. Modi is not in power in many important states – West Bengal, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and others.
It is possible that between now and the election, Modi will wake up and execute the political skills of Kautilya. I must say it is too early to make any predictions. In six months, there could be big changes. Will Modi use his vision and modernize India?
(The author is diplomat-in-residence and senior adviser to Imagindia Institute, New Delhi; chairman, Asian American Republican Committee, Scarsdale, N.Y.)
