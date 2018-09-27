Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the launch of 'Ayushman Bharat -Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana in Ranchi on Sept. 23, 2018. Deemed as the "world's largest government funded healthcare program,” targeting more than 50 crore beneficiaries, the scheme will provide a cover of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization through a network of Empaneled Health Care Providers. (IANS photo)