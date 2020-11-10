Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the Governor's Mansion Nov. 7 to protest the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election, in St Paul, Minnesota. Meanwhile, around the country, supporters of presidential candidate Joe Biden took to the streets to celebrate after news outlets declared Biden the winner over Trump in the U.S. presidential race. Indian American political observer Prakash Waghmare writes here that Biden won “because people wanted to vote against Trump, no matter what.” (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)