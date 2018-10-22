A Cobb County Sheriff holds sample ballots outside the Cobb County West Park Government Center where voters line up to early vote on Oct. 18, 2018 in Marietta, Georgia. Early voting started in Georgia on Oct. 15 for the state’s gubernatorial election. Indian American voters could play decisive roles in many races around the nation that are tight, and so it would behoove political candidates to engage more substantively with this vibrant and diverse community, writes the author. (Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)