You feel a long, dark winter has suddenly made way to a beautiful sunny spring morning. The cycle of nature is working. So is democracy. It has worked to bring back what was lost. President Biden has opened that closed door – very firmly yet gently. The door to the truth, unity, respect, the world, the science, and the nation’s ‘soul’. It feels like the events of the last few weeks are from a distant past. A swift transition to what we all are used to.
It seemed like America was going back on its ideals for justice and equality. President Biden said he wants his team to look like America. That’s what he has done. He has assembled a team of very smart people with deep expertise in their fields who will be committed to their mission and not to party politics. Equally importantly, he has brought in a solid representation of all people – men and women; straight and gay; Whites, Blacks, Latinos, Indian Americans and other Asian Americans. And, standing next to him, first in line for the presidency, is his vice president – a woman of color – the first in history. The profound change in the leader’s narrative will start to heal the deep pain and anguish from the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and many others.
President Biden gets it how serious the COVID-19 pandemic is. He believes the facts and listens to the scientists. He wants his administration to take the ownership of bringing it under control and get the country back on its track. He is not sugar coating the bleak picture. Twenty percent of COVID related deaths in the world are in the U.S. with only 4 percent of the population. He says things will get worse before it gets better while the death toll reaches half a million within the next month.
He says it will take heaven and earth to stop the pandemic. He knows when you downplay a calamity, the people suffer because they are not prepared. COVID is an enemy. A very formidable enemy. You fight hard to defeat the enemy. He wants to vaccinate a million people a day for the next one hundred days. A very aggressive target. But that’s what you need now. He wants everyone to wear a mask for the next one hundred days. He is opening thousands of vaccination centers to speed up the vaccination process. The door has been opened to fight the biggest killer of the century.
The effects of climate change are being felt worldwide. Increased wildfires, drought and heat waves, declining water supplies, coastal flooding, stronger hurricanes – these are all attributed to climate change by the scientists. Bill Gates has warned that the climate change will bring about far greater devastation than COVID-19 has. Gates had also warned in 2014 that the world was not ready for the next outbreak, which turned out to be the case with COVID-19.
Climate does not know national boundaries. Which is why the world got united and reached the Paris Agreement in 2016 to slow down the damage to the climate. One hundred and ninety-six countries signed the agreement with the major exceptions being Iran, Iraq and Turkey. The United States decided to pull out of the agreement in 2017 under former President Trump. President Biden signed an executive order for the U.S. to rejoin the Paris agreement within hours after his inauguration. He has assigned John Kerry, the highly respected former Secretary of State and senator, to be the U.S. Special Envoy for Climate, signifying the highest level of commitment the U.S. can have to combat the most serious threat to the entire mankind and regain its global leadership. A closed door has been opened again.
President Biden is a decent man. He is respectful. He has natural empathy for people. He has overcome his own personal tragedies of the loss of his daughter, wife and adult son. He understands the common man’s plight. America needed a leader like him at this critical time.
The country has been bitterly divided. The mood has been toxic. His emphasis on unity is very well placed. His steady hand and gentle approach will get the country back on its track. Yet he will be tough where he needs to be, like on China, Russia, Iran and North Korea. Many of the Republican senators and congressmen know him and trust him.
Biden will bring back the culture of reaching across the aisle in helping to make big things happen. Major legislation will require some Republican support because it needs 60 votes in the Senate. The daily White House press briefing has been reinstated on day one of the Biden Presidency. Transparency is back. This is how the federal government used to operate years ago. Normalcy is back.
A stunning performance by the brilliant, young poet laureate, Amanda Gorman’s recitation of her poem – “The Hill We Climb” – at the inauguration very aptly summed up the feelings of the new president. It captivated and energized those who heard her. The last paragraph of her poem: “When day comes, we step out of the shade, Aflame and unafraid. The new dawn blooms as we free it, for there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it, if only we’re brave enough to be it.” The nation could feel the meaning and power of the words. Well done, Ms. Gorman.
Well done, Mr. President. You have re-opened the door. Onward America!
(The author is an Indian American resident of Las Vegas, Nevada.)
