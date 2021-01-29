President Joe Biden speaks as Vice President Kamala Harris looks on during an event on the economic crisis, in the State Dining Room of the White House Jan. 22, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Biden spoke on his administration’s response to the economic crisis that was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and signed two executive orders. Indian American writer Nirmalya Chatterjee says here: “His emphasis on unity is very well placed. His steady hand and gentle approach will get the country back on its track.” (Alex Wong/Getty Images)