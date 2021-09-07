Author Suresh Kumar, co-founder of Indian Americans for Biden-Harris, opines that President Joe Biden “is the only American president in the last 20 years who had the courage to face the facts and tell us the inconvenient truth – there are no viable military solutions to Afghanistan's problems.” Seen above: President Biden speaking about the situation in Afghanistan in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Aug. 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)