Amidst a “huuuge” global crisis, until recently when China’s devious handling of the virus received sunlight, the genesis and path of the Corona pandemic were receiving rushed judgments and biased inferences from countless media forces and Democrats. The World Health Organization (WHO) and the equally eminent Lancet Journal – both sacred cows of global medical science – pitched their versions of facts against President Donald Trump’s, who yet again found himself in the eye of the storm. Early in the virus’s spread (one can debate whether based on his own intuition or on his trade advisor’s memo), Trump swiftly banned travel to and from China.
With WHO’s Director General Tedros not forthcoming in his support of Trump’s travel ban, and later his unmistakable prostration to China, lauding China for its vigilance and deft exemplary handing of the virus, there was ground enough to retaliate. Even granting Trump his inveterate ego, and the bruising it suffered at the hands of WHO, one is hard put to endorse WHO’s conduct when it clearly failed to prepare itself and the world to proactively tackle the threat and fallout from this highly contagious beast.
“This virus is unprecedented in our lifetime and requires an unprecedented response,” Tedros solemnly averred. Yet his actions were ill-formed, uninformed (consciously or unconsciously), preserving and protecting China’s image, and not restricting global interface with China that could have stemmed the Corona tide. Unsurprisingly and deservedly, Trump announced a suspension of U.S. funding to WHO pending a full investigation into its handling of the pandemic. That a half-hearted response to the virus resulted in infecting lives and lethally impacting global economy, human welfare, livelihoods and longevity makes WHO’s inactions criminal. Whether they were intentional or accidental or done at China’s behest does not make those disastrous outcomes less lethal or benign.
So, is the president justified in calling it off with the WHO? And is he being imperious, monarchical, egotist, temperamental, whiny, sinful, and the worst charge of all – deflective (in that he is blaming WHO for his own faulty and delayed response to the epidemic)?
As a specialized agency responsible for the health of the world’s nations, WHO is required to be the clearing house of reliable assessment of health risks any and everywhere in the world. In a global crisis it has to move fast and call out endangered populations and areas, along with the endangering sources, causes and forces. Whether the Tedros-led WHO did that or not is left to readers and the Congress to determine, but a case below can be made for ridding the U.S. of this sacred cow.
In theory there is much to favor international cooperation and global unity against all sorts of threats to our planet, including from terrorism, pandemics, environmental and economic tsunamis. Faith apostles are also seeing deeper meaning in this global mortality as a divine hand in unifying humankind and reinforcing interdependencies. Some are even forecasting a Messiah’s impending arrival.
While not disputing the ethics of supporting global unity and entities, the expectation of good governance does not and should never cease. On the contrary, the greater the threat to the planet, the more critical becomes the role and accountability of governments. In this setting, WHO’s morality and efficacy both are open to questioning. Nor is it unjust that its job performance has come under serious fire by the Trump administration.
For those who, like Nancy Pelosi, call Trump’s decision to fiscally choke WHO as “sinful,” and possibly illegal, they need a reminder that precedence exists. In 2011 under former President Obama, funding for UNESCO – another sacred cow – was "zeroed" out. Additionally linking assistance to performance is not a devilish Trump trick but a longstanding managerial practice. In past years the U.S. Congress has been called upon to analyze aid to the UN in terms of “benefits and drawbacks,” including areas where the U.S. can reduce funding while increasing efficiency and accountability or achieving the most “bang for its buck.”
Even (but especially) in the most demanding of times, the expectations for WHO (for that matter any other assisted entity) to have delivered did not and cannot suddenly cease. If anything, they should be even more stringent. No aid is sustainable if corruption and arrogance set in. Up to 80 percent of UN and agency budgets some fear is spent on staffing, travel, perks, and per diems. Of UNICEF it was once suggested that six cents to the dollar reach the child – the intended beneficiary – with remaining eaten up by aid administering pipeline.
To attribute exclusively humanitarian objectives to even avowedly humanitarian agencies is to live in an alternative reality. International bureaucracies have the same clawing power as do national and local bureaucracies to dig in, consolidate and ingratiate themselves. Worse, given half a chance or external pressure (as in WHO’s case, from China), they are ready to deviate from the avowed UN mandate of impartiality. Unless we insist on wearing blinkers, no aid is ever given without strings. Specific to WHO, China reportedly coughs up $40 million to America’s $450 million. In that context, when the WHO DG openly attacks and flouts the U.S., and tries to play footsie with China, and worse, to cover up for China’s delinquency, it has to cause heartburn. Equally, it is laughable to find China expressing “serious concern” over Trump’s move to freeze its support to WHO. How about China being equally vocal with “serious concern” over its own miserly contribution?
So when Trump seeks to hold on to our precious dollars until the ground is cleared and the true chronology of and accountability for WHO’s failure to lead, to inform, and to be impartial and authentic, is fully investigated, one can hardly shoot the messenger. If WHO is culpable for its criminal indifference to the millions of body bags lying just outside the scope of its jaundiced vision, it is both timely and fair to ask why the blinkers? For what purpose? And at whose ordering?
(The author is an Indian American freelance writer and published author. A resident of California, she has worked as staff or consultant with the UN as well as with international voluntary agencies.)
