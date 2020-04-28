File photo of President Donald Trump speaking during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, in the Brady Briefing Room of the White House on April 23, 2020, in Washington, DC. Trump said on April 14 that he was cutting off U.S. payments to the World Health Organization during the coronavirus pandemic, accusing the organization of failing to do enough to stop the virus from spreading when it first surfaced in China. Is the president justified in calling it off with the WHO, asks Indian American writer Neera Kuckreja Sohoni. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)