California Attorney General Xavier Becerra (left) speaks during a news conference with California Gov. Gavin Newsom at the California State Capitol on Aug. 16, 2019 in Sacramento, California. Becerra and Newsom announced that the State of California is suing the Trump administration challenging the legality of a new "public charge" rule that would make it difficult for immigrants to obtain green cards who receive public assistance like food stamps and Medicaid. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)