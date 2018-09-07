Explore Punjab
Punjab, ‘The Granary of India’ or the land of five rivers is a north Indian state known for its natural beauty and the martial chronicles of its people. This popular tourist destination has an unmatched culture and traditions as well as religious and ethnic diversity.
From forestry and wildlife to monuments, impressive palaces, forts, sacred shrines and battlefields from the British era, Punjab is full of regal beauty. Vibrant beats of Bhangra and delectable cuisines, complete with the warm hospitality of its people greet the travellers here. This prosperous state is filled with some of the most charming cities and places of attraction that offer unique travel experiences.
Notable Places to be visited in Punjab
Tourists who are planning to visit Punjab from the National capital can rent a taxi from Delhi to Chandigarh, and then move forward towards Amritsar. It is here where they canvisit the Golden Temple, one of the most revered religious destinations in Punjab. This beautiful Gurudwara has a serene lake at its center and offers a sublime and peaceful environment. Don’t miss to eat at the ‘Guru ka Langar’ that serve free food to all, as a part of the community meal service. The Central Sikh Museum here has galleries that have memorials of the lives of Sikh Gurus.
The Wagah Border is at the Indo-Pakistan border where tourists can watch the ceremonial parade of the BSF (Border Security Force) during the evening.
The Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar where more than 1000 Indians died to the bullets of the British, has a special place in the history of Indian freedom struggle.
The Gobindgarh Fort is a historical monument in Amritsar, where tourists can see the authentic art and crafts of Punjab. Shop for items like wood inlay work, copper and brass work, Phulkari products, jutti, all under one roof here.
The Bhatinda Fort or Qila Mubarak is another ancient fortified structure, famous for the celebrated historical romance involving Razia Sultana.
The Sheesh Mahal of Patiala is famous for its colored glass decorations and mirrors work of the ‘Palace of Mirrors’.
Anandpur Sahib Fort is a historical site where the Sikh Guru Gobind Singh started the Khalsa Movement, which later on led to the establishment of the first Sikh empire by Maharaja Ranjit Singh.
Takht Kesargarh Sahib is the principal shrine and holds the sword, daggers and spears of Guru Gobind Singh.
TheRajmahal Palace in Faridkot dates back to the 19th century where travellers can visit the Tasveer Ghar (picture house), a Baradari, a gurdwara, and three small pavilions called doll houses and splendid lawns spread over a large area.
Tourists can also rent a Taxi service in Chandigarh to go for local sightseeing. Among the places that can be visited here are the Open Hand Monument, Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sukna Lake, Leisure Valley, Nek Chand Rock Garden and Zakir Hussain Rose Garden. This multifaceted city’s beauty is to be marvelled at.
Plan your travel to Punjab around the festive seasons of Baisakhi, Diwali or Holla Mohalla for a truly memorable and enriching experience.
