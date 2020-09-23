When Pandemics Begin as Puzzles:
The year was 1981. Previously healthy, young, gay men were being admitted to hospitals across the United States with fever, weight loss, and pneumonia. Their pneumonias were nothing like anyone had seen until then. They were not responding to the usual antibiotics and antivirals. Earlier in the year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out a report about six men with fevers and a pneumonia by an unusual organism called Pneumocystis Carinii. The incredible clinician and infectious disease expert Dr. James Malow (a mentor to one of the authors) began the process of learning more and managing this new illness. In the early days, the disease was labelled GRID (Gay-Related Immune Disease) till the name AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) was applied in 1982.
COVID-19 was recognized in December 2019 as a pneumonia in Wuhan, China. The virus was called Wuhan corona virus and Corona virus initially, then 2019-ncov, and in February 2020, officially christened as COVID-19. The virulence of the virus has caught the world by surprise and by storm. The virus spread like wildfire due to global travel, asymptomatic carriers, and flat footedness on the part of some governments who delayed measures of mitigation. COVID-19 is now a household phrase. The internet, social media, and TV have made us understand and follow the virus in real time.
The Animal World and Pandemics:
The origins of HIV were originally believed to be from viruses that were present in chimpanzees or Sooty Magarey monkeys. Many theories have been put forth how the animal virus got passed on to humans. The earliest known transmission of the Simian Immunodeficiency virus to Human Immunodeficiency virus is said to be around 1920 in Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
The story with Coronavirus has a familiar thread. The initial theories all pointed to transmission from animals to humans from the wet market in Wuhan, China. Bats were considered the likely initial source that jumped to an intermediary source like pangolins. Several of the initial patients had exposure to the wet market where many live animals are traded. While confirmation of the exact origin is yet to be established, the wet market in Wuhan is the most likely place of origin or amplification as it has also been implicated in SARS CoV.
Public reaction to the pandemics
In 1972, British criminologist Stanley Cohen introduced the concept of “moral panics” to describe how certain social issues tended to be completely blown out of proportion resulting in full-scale crises in public confidence. First, the public learns about an issue that they see as a crisis to the status quo. Second, the public responds harshly and not in proportion to the original incident. Third, since the issue is viewed as a threat or affront to the accepted moral standards of the day, members of the public believe the issue must be tackled immediately or the community will suffer.
The reaction of the public at the start of the HIV/AIDS pandemic was one of curiosity, judgment, disbelief, and misconception. What should have been treated as purely a medical issue, quickly became one of Cohen’s “moral panics.” The infection was called the “gay plague” by groups who were not supportive of the rights of the LGBTQiA+ community and the virus was caught between religion, science, sexuality, and poverty. The stigma and shame that followed made people fear testing and acknowledgement of their illness. HIV positive individuals could not donate blood, could not enter certain countries (including the USA) and in some cases attend school or college. Ryan White, a young boy with AIDS due to blood transfusion. was not allowed in school. Public perception of the infection began a slow process of change with community activism and the discovery of drugs and easier and widely available testing for the virus.
The reaction to COVID-19 has also been one of fear, myths and misconception. The virus has triggered feelings of xenophobia, persecution and promoted extreme conspiracy theories. Here again, where the public should have seen the virus as a medical issue, first and foremost, COVID became a sort of illogical and inimical symbol of Chinese representation, which triggered an immediate response to it based on morality and panic. COVID has taken on a very “negative “persona, just like HIV did in the early days.
Government response: from apathy and flat footedness to incredible leadership
The response to HIV/AIDS by the Reagan administration has been described as apathetic, inept, and discriminatory. The president would not mention AIDS or HIV and the inordinate delay and slow acceptance of the magnitude of the problem was costly. Lives and time (and dignity) were lost. The sheer resistance to addressing the pandemic has been major criticism directed against the Reagan administration. It is said that President Reagan waited till 1985 to acknowledge the presence of AIDS till the death of his close friend, actor Rock Hudson. It was not until 1987 that the federal government moved from inaction to concerted effort to raise awareness and prevention, thanks to the persistence of the Surgeon General C. Everett Koop. This was in stark contrast to the leadership shown by Margaret Thatcher in the UK and by later presidents like George H.W. Bush, William Clinton and George W. Bush.
COVID-19 has had a similar fate. The Trump administration has been flat footed till March and then a daily show with misinformation and chaos. Dr. Fauci is a common thread, remarkable considering it has been nearly 40 years since HIV/ AIDS struck the world. The White House has been focused on scapegoating and maligning media and science. The president’s continual reference to COVID as “the Chinese virus” or “the Wuhan virus” cements support among his political base who continue to see the pandemic as a moral issue, originating in China, and one that allegedly attacks American sovereignty.
Flatten the curve or shorten the learning curve: What do we need to do right now?
The current pandemic requires both. There is an urgent need to learn from earlier pandemics and outbreaks and put in measures to arrest the spread, deal with the illness, rely on public health officials to fight stigmas and misinformation, and help the community stay ahead of the curve. Science, communication and globalization have all changed the landscape. What took months and years in the case of HIV is playing out in real time now. While a vaccine and cure has eluded HIV/AIDS till now, it seems like a real possibility for COVID-19 and not too far in the future (if early indications are correct). This is just a virus. A nasty one for sure. Millions affected, hundreds of thousands of lives will be lost, but this battle will be won sooner or later. It will be sooner if we keep the other pandemic and what helped in our radar and in our efforts all the time.
(Usha Sriram, M.D., is founder and director of ACEER Healthcare, Chennai; previously with Rush University and Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital, Chicago. Shyam K. Sriram, Ph.D., is Visiting Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, at Butler University, Indianapolis.)
