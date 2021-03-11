The first ever Indo-Pacific Quad summit set for March 12 is likely to give a major thrust to scaling up India’s efforts to provide affordable vaccines to a larger number of countries for stepping up the war against the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.
IANS reports that the move comes at a time when there is an acute shortage of vaccines worldwide and the poorer countries are unable to secure supplies. India has emerged as the ‘pharmacy of the world' with the production of two affordable vaccines.
According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating, along with Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, in the first leaders' summit of the quadrilateral framework, being held virtually, the report said.
"The leaders will discuss ongoing efforts to combat Covid-19 pandemic and explore opportunities for collaboration in ensuring safe, equitable and affordable vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region," the statement said.
India has put up a valiant effort in gifting vaccines to its neighboring countries to inoculate their frontline workers and also exported stocks worldwide in the ASEAN region, Africa and Latin America to stem the surging Covid-19 tide.
India has also been successful in neutralizing China's coercive vaccine diplomacy by providing smaller as well as developing countries with an alternative that has no strings attached. As many as 25 countries have already received India-made vaccines and another 49 nations are in the queue, according to the IANS report.
The Quad meeting is expected to announce financing agreements to support an increase in manufacturing capacity for coronavirus vaccines in India, Reuters news agency cited a senior U.S. administration official as saying.
The financing agreements will be between the United States, Japan and others and focus particularly on companies and institutions in India manufacturing vaccines for American drugmakers Novavax Inc. and Johnson & Johnson, the official in Washington said in the report.
India contributes to more than 60 percent of the global vaccine supply and is seen to be well positioned to play a key role in supporting large-scale vaccine production to combat the global pandemic, according to IANS.
The Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine maker in the world, is manufacturing the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine and also has a license for producing the Novavax vaccine as well, the report said.
Novavax will supply the doses to high-income countries while SII will supply to the majority of the low-middle-income and upper-middle income countries utilizing a tiered pricing schedule. The majority of the 1.1 billion doses commitment to the WHO-led Covax program would come from SII's Pune facility, the report said.
Another India pharma company, Biological E Ltd., is looking to contract-manufacture roughly 600 million doses of Johnson and Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine annually. Biological E managing director Mahima Datla said this would be "in addition to our own product for which we are targeting approximately 1 billion doses," the IANS report said.
India's inoculation drive is currently using the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine made at the Serum Institute and the indigenously developed Covaxin by Bharat Biotech with the Indian Council of Medical Research.
The wholly indigenous Bharat Biotech vaccine has cleared the phase 3 human trials with 81 percent efficacy and its production on a bigger scale will come as a major boon to India as well as the rest of the developing world, the report added.
Several other vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V, Cadila Healthcare's ZyCov-D, are also expected to be approved for use soon.
Apart from being affordable, Indian vaccines can be stored at ordinary refrigeration temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, making them more practical and easier to handle for developing countries, the report said.
The western-made Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, on the other hand, are very expensive and have to be stored at -80 degrees Celsius, which require costly cold-chain infrastructure that does not exist in most countries, it said.
Pakistan would get a total of 16 million free doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, being manufactured in India, through the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization for inoculating 45 million people, officials told Public Accounts Committee, according to The Express Tribune.
The PAC was informed March 4 that the country was relying mostly on free doses being provided by GAVI to inoculate the citizens against the coronavirus as the Chinese-made vaccine CanSino would cost $13, or around Pakistani Rs 2,000 per person, an ANI report said.
According to the officials, Pakistan would receive the first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India by mid-March and the rest of it is expected to arrive by June, the report said.
Phase three of the CanSino vaccine trials was completed for the first time in Pakistan with 75 percent efficacy, and that a total of 18,000 people were inoculated, The Express Tribune reported.
Additionally, reports noted that the United Kingdom says the vaccines coming from India won’t hurt poor nations. That statement comes as the first COVAX vaccines arrived in Cambodia and Nigeria, from India.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.