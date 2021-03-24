On Jan. 26, 2021, President Joe Biden issued a memorandum stating that “Advancing inclusion and belonging for people of all races, national origins, and ethnicities is critical to guaranteeing the safety and security of the American people. During the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, inflammatory and xenophobic rhetoric has put Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) persons, families, communities, and businesses at risk.”
Indicting the Trump administration, the memo continued, “The Federal Government must recognize that it has played a role in furthering these xenophobic sentiments through the actions of political leaders, including references to the COVID-19 pandemic by the geographic location of its origin. Such statements have stoked unfounded fears and perpetuated stigma about Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and have contributed to increasing rates of bullying, harassment, and hate crimes against AAPI persons.”
Biden called on the federal government to combat racism, xenophobia, and intolerance against AAPI and to ensure that all members of AAPI communities — no matter their background, the language they speak, or their religious beliefs — are treated with dignity and equity.
Acts of intolerance against AAPI, or for that matter, any other race, are neither unusual nor specific to America. Colonialism, slavery, genocide, and caste/class systems have soiled the legacy of all nations and societies. The burden on us collectively as humanity is to work harder to eliminate the incidence and intensity of such ethno-centric exclusion, discrimination, devaluation, endangerment and extinction. But remedies that begin and end with renaming an epidemic from Wuhan or China to Covid remain cosmetic. Societies don’t suddenly erupt into or embrace racism because of a singular occurrence of a pandemic.
We are racists principally because we are different, and regardless of what religious and political preachers prescribe, we continue to define ourselves in relation to “others.” Crimes against Asian Americans (AA), like crimes against other peoples and races, are embedded in the vaults of history. But so are crimes by AAs against each other or in other centuries and places, against religious and ethnic groups from other regions of the world.
A recent item circulating in social media regrets the targeting of AA in American cities but also notes how mutual hatred is the common thread of global sociology and history: The Chinese hate Japanese, Koreans hate Japanese, Laotians hate Vietnamese, Thais hate Burmese, Burmese hate Indians, Indians hate Pakistanis, Bangladeshis hate Pakistanis and Indians, and so on. Such mutually mistrusting and hating nations are the reality also of Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The unifying factor is that all the above hate America! As China expects to replace America as the world’s leading power, China inevitably will replace the U.S. as the most hated global power.
To lump all people from Asia and Pacific as AAPI, or all Latin Americans as Hispanics, overlooks these intrinsic divides among them, and the harm that each of the minorities within the larger minority ethnicity historically, traditionally, and currently inflict on their under-privileged segments.
The recent claim to ascendancy of Blacks as the world’s greatest victims has caused the grievances of all other colors and shades within those colors to be sidelined or overlooked. Its other flaw is that it has put Whites as the sole perpetrators of color and race-based injustices.
This ‘rush to judgment’ stance appeared instantly in the wake of the horrific Atlanta shootings of eight innocents by a crazed, seriously troubled and mentally deranged youngster. The shootings occurred in three different spas/massage parlors. Of the eight victims, six of the dead were Asian women and one a White male. The eighth was a Hispanic male who survived the shooting and is hospitalized in intensive care. That the spas were mainly staffed and run by Asians would inevitably account for their bearing the brunt of mortality. It is notable that a brother of the White male who was killed spoke of his and their family’s loss but appealed to the people to not make the tragedy about race. The incident is vicious enough without adding to it the venom of ethnicity.
Addressing the media following the arrest of the shooter, a spokesperson of the County Sheriff's Office clarified that while claiming responsibility for the shootings, the shooter denied any racial hatred and told police he believed he had a sex addiction, and that he saw the spas as "a temptation ... that he wanted to eliminate."
But that gave scant solace to race-agitators who increasingly seek to blame every crime on white supremacism. In earlier situations such as in the ramming of 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee during his morning walk in his San Francisco neighborhood, resulting in his death two days later, even though the District Attorney charged the perpetrator with murder and elder abuse causing death, but not racism, the Indian American director of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council was quick to claim: "These attacks taking place in the Bay Area are part of a larger trend of anti-Asian American/Pacific Islander hate brought on in many ways by COVID-19, as well as some of the xenophobic policies and racist rhetoric that were pushed forward by the prior administration."
It is undeniable that crime – civil, criminal, and racial – in the Covid era, especially following ‘defund police’ initiatives, has grown astronomically. But politicians and media show unprincipled and unprecedented enthusiasm to grasp the race straw with the clear intent to divide races in order to conquer them.
That AAs have experienced a surge in crimes against them is also not disputed. According to a Stop AAPI Hate, 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents – most directed at women – were reported in 2020 (1,200 more than the previous year). But it is also true that federal data, as cited on a news channel, suggest that violence in America occurs within racial groups, the exception being Asian Americans who are more likely to be attacked by African Americans than by members of their own ethnicity or by Whites.
The Atlanta murders, once fully investigated, may well turn out to be racial in under- or over-tones. But there is no justification to hurry the verdict, or to add insult to injury by suggesting the killer wanted to cut down Asians. Nor should it be suggested that this represents the fetish White males have for Asian women as sex objects and therefore exploitable and expendable. What we need to decry as much as racism, are assessments such as offered by Charissa Cheah, a psychology professor: “Those in power, and in this case those who are white and male, maintain their power partly by determining and defining what constitutes violations of these rules. What we are seeing is a key characteristic of institutional and systemic racism and misogyny.”
Notice the contrasting absence of any assertion of racism in the more horrific March 22, 2021 killing of ten innocent shoppers in a grocery store in Colorado. In this case, even the name of the accused was not immediately announced, and media reporting or politicians’ statements thus far have refrained from linking the Syrian immigrant’s Muslim ethnicity to racial hate-based or terrorist crime.
Unless evidence of calculated racist intent emerges, it would be just to treat the savage mass killings in Atlanta and Colorado not as products of White or Islamic racism but of sick minds’ demonic acts that constitute a gross crime against humanity.
(The views expressed here are solely of the author, an Indian American published author and opinion writer.)
