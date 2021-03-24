Protesters hold signs after they marched to Chinatown from a “DC Rally for Collective Safety-Protect Asian/AAPI Communities,” hosted by OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates, at McPherson Square March 21, 2021 in Washington, DC. Activists took part in the rally in response to the Atlanta, Georgia spa shootings that left eight people dead, including six Asian women, and the rising number of attacks against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Indian American writer Neera Kuckreja Sohoni says “politicians and media show unprincipled and unprecedented enthusiasm to grasp the race straw with the clear intent to divide races in order to conquer them.” (Alex Wong/Getty Images)