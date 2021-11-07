Indian women place oil lamps or "diyas" during celebrations for the Hindu Diwali festival in Peshawar on Nov. 7, 2021. Indian American commentator Neera Kuckreja Sohoni writes: “After recently celebrating Diwali…and of sharing and spreading joy, and as we head into Christmas…we need to think not only of our increased financial and emotional vulnerability in the wake of Covid, but also of the significance of charity.” (Abdul Majeed/AFP via Getty Images)