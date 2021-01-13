The year 2020 was a mix bag of good and bad incidences. The bad that stood at the top of this category was the spread of the Coronavirus. It quickly became so enormous in proportion that its spread was termed pandemic and it impacted and affected everyone globally. Our personal freedom was encroached. We could not congregate, meet our friends and family to celebrate, and were advised by the CDC and other healthcare agencies to maintain six feet, later even 10 feet distance, covering mouth and nose, and use of sanitizers to control the spread of the virus.
Our home became the office and businesses closed for safety of the employees. We were advised to store supplies such as food that is non-perishable and toiletries for hygienic reasons. Supplies were quickly running out as people in fear of this impending doom started to hoard items. Small businesses could not survive without customers and folded. Hospitals had healthcare workers scrounging for Personal Protective Equipment. Emergency wards were full with COVID-19 patients and the virus was spreading and large business were looking for ways to get or make equipment such as ventilators, for people suffering from lung problems that the virus had infected. The loss of lives was increasing day by day and there was no vaccine available to control the spread.
National holidays and events including national campaigns were going virtual or with a restricted audience. The most powerful leader of the country, President Donald Trump, and family also tested positive and the president was hospitalized, but hope was on the horizon as Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Moderna and many pharmaceutical companies were expediting development of a vaccine to control the spread. Travel came to a halt and airlines were losing money and Wall Street was on roller-coaster.
After a few months, positive effects were also started numbering high. Online businesses were making huge profits by offering delivery. Fast food enterprises were receiving large orders as people were tired of cooking all their meals at home and needed a break. Restaurants had only limited or no indoor dining facility so people were using home delivery or curb side pick-up.
Child care and schools closed and parents were spending time with young kids and nurturing them willingly or grudgingly. The atmosphere was cleaner because of less traffic and less noise and exhaust pollution. People were bored so thought of creatively learning new ways to socialize. Need for online collaboration led to people traffic on Zoom, WebEx, and Microsoft teams and other applications to connect for fun and work. Traffic on Facebook, Instagram, Tweet, and Tik Tok was getting large and larger day by day. YouTube also saw increased traffic.
School kids were learning how to use computers to do homework. People have been doing webinars, special events, fashion and musical shows, sales of merchandise online from their home and garages. UPS, Amazon, United States Post office did lots of deliveries for Thanksgiving and Christmas. The ingenuity of the people spurred new businesses making masks, ventilators, PPE, and other related businesses.
Expectations of 2021
Pharmaceuticals have been working expeditiously and healthcare testers and researchers are tirelessly looking to get FDA approval and manufacture enough doses to get millions of people vaccinated starting now. News media has reported that front-line workers received the Pfizer vaccine and used it to the tune of one million.
Hope is on the horizon. On Jan. 21, 2021, Democrats Joseph Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in and inaugurated as president and vice president of the United States of America.
The economy will prepare itself to rebound and Wall Street will show some positive numbers indicating the economy is recovering. Minorities, especially Blacks, Hispanics, Asians and Indian Americans, and American Indians are started to feel empowered as the new president has said that his administration will reflect the demographics of the United States of America. The climate challenge will become priority of the administration and international trade will flourish.
In this general election, many ethnic communities made gains in securing positions at the local, state, and national levels. There is a constant reminder that businesses will have minority representation, inclusion, and diversity in its management selection and decisions.
The Indian American community made some empowering moves and has been successful in electing Indian Americans or re-electing individuals to Congress and, to top it all, have rejoiced having a vice-president who is of Black and Indian heritage. A matter of great pride.
Expectations are high for 2021 to be a great year when our freedom to meet and travel will be returned along with the economy. Let us keep the hope alive and we will have the country back to normal, as normal as possible, and America will gain its political, economic, and social number one status in a democratic set-up, re-established with a desire of maintaining its supremacy in the world.
(The author, an Indian American resident of Virginia, is a former president of the National Federation of Indian American Associations.)
