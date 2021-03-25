A medical worker prepares to inoculate a man with the Covaxin Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a health center in New Delhi on March 25, 2021. Indian Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar writes in this opinion piece: “Fashioning a robust response to the COVID-19 challenge is set to dominate global diplomacy in 2021. In its own way, India has set an example.” (Sajjad Hussain/AFP via Getty Images)