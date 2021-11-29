Indian American commentator Neera Kuckreja Sohoni writes: “The decision to repeal thus was more an outcome of political calculation than of principled reasoning.” Above: Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait interacts with social activist Medha Patkar at the Kisan Mahapanchayat organized under the banner of Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha, at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Nov. 28. (ANI photo)