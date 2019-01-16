In this photo taken on Jan. 11, 2019, Bindu Ammini (right) and Kanakadurga (left), the two Indian women who entered the Sabarimala Ayyapa temple, pose for photographs during an interview with the media in the southern state of Keralaa. They have moved to more than 10 safe houses since they infuriated Hindu traditionalists by entering one of India's holiest temples that for generations banned women of menstruating age. (STR/AFP/Getty Images)