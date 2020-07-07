Frank Islam, an Indian American entrepreneur, writes: “It is an irony that, while Trump is trying to bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S., his nonimmigrant worker visa policy could force more high-paying service jobs offshore. What makes it doubly ironic is that this action which Trump has taken to try to save his job as president will not do so.” President Trump is seen above speaking at the White House July 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)