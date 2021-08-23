Monday, August 9th, was a red-letter day for countless California families as key school districts decided to bring children back to in-person school. Nine-year-old Niraj (last name withheld upon request), at the end of his school day, told his father it was the best day of his life! Just finishing his maiden school day as a freshman kindergartner, his sibling Arun, undaunted by his first venture into school, echoed his brother’s thrill at being in school.
For the teary-eyed parents who had stood outside the school that morning waiving to their last child accepted into the portals of learning, there was also undeniable relief that because teachers were doing what they are expected to do, it left the parents to return to their workplace and carry out what they are expected and paid to do.
The importance of group interface – with all the merits and blemishes that kids experience from friendly and unfriendly encounters – still makes school the best-known nursery for nurturing our young. Saplings need sunshine and wither away in shade. Kids likewise suffer emotionally and intellectually when asked to interface solely with a numbing dumb computer.
So why are parents and teachers of all ethnicities not rushing to welcome school reopening? The answer lies in the pall of doom and gloom that the politicization of science and pedagogy – aided and abetted by the teachers’ unions, policymakers, parents, and other stakeholders – have imposed on this critical arena of our children’s life.
Opinions vary across how public health officials and educators have behaved since the pandemic. Their conduct supposedly is shaped by science, but as some suspect, equally by their political leanings and the dictates of the party in power at the state or federal level. Salient agencies such as CDC, NIH, AMA, education departments, teachers unions, school boards, and even pediatric and parents’ groups have all managed to bring to children’s education contesting agendas, leaving children as the unintended victims – ironically forced to bear the greatest burden of divisive thinking and politics.
Amid the rising prevalence of the more infectious Delta variant of the Covid virus, even as WHO and other scientists have reassured us that there is no scientific evidence for anxiety that the next wave of coronavirus will target children, that has not necessarily reassured teachers that children cannot be the virus’ carriers and transmitters. While there is relief that WHO along with America’s NIH and CDC have pressed for prioritizing school reopening, making it conditional to proper health and hygiene provisions including distancing and masking, hand washing, and vaccination of all adults, it has made school reopening joyless.
Not all of the listed requirements have been welcomed, at least not by parents and teachers alike. If anything, insistence by education authorities in California or elsewhere on compliance with safeguards without regard to the varying intensity of Covid and its least threat to children, have deepened the original divide between the pro- and anti-safeguard sections of Americans, resulting in angry confrontations between them.
Adding fuel to fire are some teachers’ unions that have upped the ante by demanding even greater protections – including costly retrofitting of school buildings to ensure better ventilation, universal masking of kids of all ages and frequent testing for Covid – as prerequisites to resume in-person teaching.
Like scientists, parents too are divided over the desirability of day-long masks for children, with some even seeking court intervention to prevent compulsory masking and vaccination mandates, and others asking for the exact opposite!
The inability of parents, teachers, scientists, and policymakers to arrive at a common ground has made a political football of the resumption of in-person schooling, with anti-maskers and anti-vaccinators being demonized as public enemies and the rest as guardian angels.
As tempers flare, it is worth pondering where and how we failed to work as a consensus-driven people and to consider alternative scenarios. For instance, if the mandates had been selectively applied, based on Covid incidence in given school districts, and time-bound or temporary, they would have provoked less resistance. If the science behind the mandates was more reliable, there would be greater compliance.
If mandates were applied equally to Donald Trump’s massive mask-less political gatherings both while he was president and now, or to former President Barack Obama or a commoner seeking to celebrate their 60th birthday, or to Nancy Pelosi and an average Jane Doe seeking to have her hair coiffured, or to Governor Gavin Newsom’s unmasked socializing in a fancy restaurant while we stayed home, and access to in-person school for his children while most other children spent a year glued to the monitor, there would be greater respect for enforcement.
If public health officials spoke with consistent conviction rooted in proven facts and not hypotheticals and speculations, there would be less skepticism. If the vaccine itself had been approved by FDA much sooner, vaccination rates would be less sluggish.
And finally, if the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris duo had come out in favor of the vaccine’s efficacy rather than publicly airing their suspicion of it as Trump’s unreliable voodoo science, their positive take on “Trump” vaccines would have led to wider and quicker support for vaccination than can all the 100-dollar bribes, pints of free beer, and prospects of a million-dollar lottery win!
As it turns out, none of the above happened or are likely, leaving us with a house hopelessly divided against itself in our valorous fight against Corona.
(Neera Kuckreja Sohoni is an Indian American published author and opinion writer. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.