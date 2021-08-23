Indian American writer Neera Kuckreja Sohoni asks: “So why are parents and teachers of all ethnicities not rushing to welcome school reopening?” Above: File photo of welcoming signs at Heliotrope Avenue Elementary School in Maywood, California, April 13, as some Los Angeles Unified schools reopened for in-person classes, with safety standards and mandatory COVID-19 testing of students in place. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)