The annual Waves of Flags display and remembrance at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California, on Sept. 9, 2021 commemorates those who lost their lives and their loved ones in the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 by flying nearly 3,000 American flags, including international flags for each foreign country that lost a citizen in the 911 attack. Indian American commentator writes: “Time takes nothing away, enabling pain to live on despite one’s best efforts.” (Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)