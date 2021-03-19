"This spring, think about what colors have special meaning for you and make sure you create, design, play, and/or throw those colors out into the world. It’s time to think about what our new beginning will look like in a post-Covid-19 world," writes Indian American author Dr. Amita Roy Shah. Above: Indian laborers dry colored powder for the upcoming Holi, the spring festival of colors, at a field in Jyoti Nagar village on the outskirts of Siliguri on March 19, 2021. (Diptendu Dutta/AFP via Getty Images)