As an immigrant to the U.S. who has called California home for two decades, the natural beauty, celebration of diversity, and evidence-based entrepreneurial spirit of the people here have always inspired me. These quintessential California values are under threat in the Gov. Gavin Newsom recall election in California, where the front runner against him is an anti-vaccine, anti-environment unqualified candidate. This farce of an election is costing California taxpayers $270 million.
Governor Newsom shares the values of the majority of South Asian Americans on issues like COVID pandemic management, climate change, voting rights, high tech economy, immigration, and gun control. He will further these values by appointing many state level judges, and a possible replacement for Senator Diane Feinstein if she’s unable to finish her term.
Governor Newsom listened to scientists and made difficult, but life saving decisions, during an unprecedented global pandemic. This cost him considerable political capital, but ultimately kept California hospital bed capacity below failure levels. As a front-line physician, I appreciate all that he has done to promote easily available COVID vaccinations that have prevented our summer 2021 surge from resembling the catastrophic numbers in Republican led states. He left discretionary power about school and work reopening rules to local authorities, unlike many red state governors who chose to make school reopening unsafe by blindly opposing mask and vaccine mandates.
Newsom has proposed bold ideas about solving homelessness and housing shortages in California. For instance, during the pandemic, he creatively bought out hotels with large vacancies to house homeless people and prevent COVID outbreaks in crowded shelters.
Governor Newsom is sincere about taking on climate change while creating new jobs that will boost our economy. It is not a coincidence that the worst deficits in California have occurred under Republican governors, while record surpluses have accompanied the tenures of our most recent Democratic governors.
We need serious, competent people in charge, who listen to experts, and make difficult decisions to save lives and our environment in a forward-looking state like California, NOT Trumplicans who will take us backward. To prevent someone with a tiny percentage of votes replacing Newsom, every eligible South Asian American voter needs to vote “No” on question 1 of the Recall. Drop your ballot by Sept. 14th and keep the California dream alive for our children!
(The author is an Indian American physician in California. The opinions expressed here are solely those of the author.)
