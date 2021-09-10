Indian American physician Dr. Neha Jain Sampath says, in reference to the upcoming gubernatorial recall election: “Governor Newsom shares the values of the majority of South Asian Americans on issues like COVID pandemic management, climate change, voting rights, high tech economy, immigration, and gun control. Newsom is seen here with Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally against the recall election at the IBEW-NECA Joint Apprenticeship Training Center Sept. 8 in San Leandro, Calif. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)