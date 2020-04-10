Imagine this: when the lockdown began, you are stranded hundreds of miles away from your home. There is no money for you to get home. You ask a friend, but they’re out of funds too. No one who you can stay with lives even relatively close to where you are.
You are trapped.
This imagined scenario is the reality of millions of people in India right now. There are an estimated 100 million internal migrants in India who found jobs in cities in order to support their families in rural areas.
There is no policy in place for how the police should deal with migrants, nor are there enough places for migrants to get food. Transit by rail or buses are either overcrowded or have been completely shut down. Men are walking thousands of miles on interstate highways to get home, and are beaten by sticks if the police see them. Desperation is pervasive and violence is imminent.
On top of all this, put yourself in a stranded woman’s shoes. All around you there is nothing but danger. Men are angry, and in the history of India’s patriarchy, men take their anger out on you.
A 16-year-old girl did exactly what I would do in this situation: she reached out to a trusted male friend to get her home. After picking her up, her male friend and his nine accomplices raped her. She is now receiving treatment in an unnamed hospital.
Rapes and domestic disputes are underreported and receive little, if any, news coverage. However, women and girls are in dire danger right now, and statistically, in stressful times, these numbers will inevitably rise.
As Indian American youths, we’re aware of the disparate lives of those in India, particularly migrants who are limited with the overwhelming responsibility to feed their families on a subsistence-level income.
If you were able to visit India growing up, it’s likely that being exposed to this large-scale poverty at such a young age struck a chord with you and you vowed to return to your roots. Somewhere in the middle of our American upbringing, we became bogged down with our own problems and circumstances.
But we have tools that most people are not armed with – our understanding of systemic classism and racism, our resources and network, but, most importantly, our drive for a tangibly better life.
Are we going to settle with being the ones that got away, or are we going to find our individual ways to fight the system that consistently causes these injustices to occur?
We straddle two realities – our comfort of our American lives and our understanding of India’s hardships. During this health crisis, we must make people aware of the bleak circumstances many Indians currently face.
In America, we have the commodities of home, food, the Internet, etc. Yet, many people in India have no such luxuries. Today, I urge you to think about the doodwala (milkman), the sabziwala (the street vendor), the rickshaw-wala (the scooter driver), the bai (the cleaning lady) – all of whom are out of business and resources to help their family at this time – and remember why your family came to America.
Stay safe and take care of your loved ones.
(The author is a young Indian American resident of California.)
