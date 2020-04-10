Trishta Dordi, a young Californian, writes: “As Indian American youths, we consistently straddle two realities – our comfort of our American lives and our understanding of India’s hardships. During this outbreak of COVID-19, we must make our friends aware of the bleak circumstances many Indians currently face.” Seen above: Migrant laborers get tea and refreshments at a camp set up by the Delhi Government during the nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in New Delhi on April 9, 2020. (Prakash Singh/AFP via Getty Images)