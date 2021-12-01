Secondhand smoke from cigarettes, cigarillos, hookah, electronic smoking devices (e.g., e-cigarettes, vapes, e-hookah devices), and cannabis are extremely harmful. An estimated 41,000 persons die annually from exposure to secondhand smoke. According to the U.S. Surgeon General, there is no “safe” level of exposure. Even occasional exposure to secondhand smoke is harmful.
According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are almost 70 cancer-causing chemicals in secondhand smoke from cigarettes. Cigars when smoked, give off higher levels of ammonia, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxides, and several cancer-causing tobacco-specific nitrosamines (TSNAs). While electronic smoking devices (ESDs) contain fewer chemicals than cigarettes, they contain at least 10 cancer-causing chemicals identified by California’s Prop 65 cancer-causing list. The aerosol released from ESDs contain benzene, which can be found in car exhaust, diacetyl, which is linked to severe lung disease, and heavy metals such as lead, nickel, and tin. Cannabis is no less dangerous as it contains high levels of ammonia and hydrogen cyanide.
Residents of multi-unit housing are most vulnerable to secondhand smoke in their homes. Secondhand smoke can travel through cracks in the walls, ventilation systems, electrical lines, plumbing and doorways. Every resident in a multi-unit housing complex might be exposed to secondhand smoke from just one person’s smoking. An additional risk for residents is thirdhand smoke, the toxic chemical residue left behind from tobacco and cannabis secondhand smoke. This residue can be found in furniture, walls, carpet, curtains and even on children’s toys.
There are several actions residents or owners/landlords can take to mitigate the effects of secondhand and thirdhand smoke, particularly in multi-unit housing complexes:
1) Encourage neighbors and residents who smoke to quit.
2) Limit exposure to secondhand smoke is by changing policies that affect everybody in the building or your community. You can:
- ask landlords or property managers to include no smoking policy in leases if you rent
- speak with your homeowner’s association (HOA) Board, if you reside in a condo or townhome, and encourage them to require homes to be smoke-free
- educate your elected officials about the negative health impact of secondhand and thirdhand smoke and the benefits of a smoke-free multi-unit housing policy, especially during a pandemic
Breathing smoke-free air in one’s home is a public health and health equity issue and a right that everyone should be granted.
For information about the dangers of second and thirdhand smoke and the benefits of smoke-free housing, and resources you can use to promote smoke-free housing. visit tobaccofreeca.com. For local support, please contact the Alameda County Tobacco Control Coalition, which promotes health equity and social justice by supporting a diverse alliance of partnerships to help protect Alameda County residents and eliminate the threats of tobacco use and exposure.
