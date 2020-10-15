This combination of pictures created on Sept. 29, 2020 shows President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden squaring off during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on Sept. 29, 2020. Indian American freelance writer opines here that in the recent two debates – presidential and vice presidential – both the process and the objective of the debate were corrupted and the voters were not enlightened. (Jim Watson and Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)