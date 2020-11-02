In the Senate Commerce Committee hearings held on Oct. 28, 2020, three media barons – all virtually monopolistic owners of the digital world – came to defend Section 230 of the Communication Decency Act. Passed in 1996, this provision of the law has enabled social media giants Google, Facebook and Twitter to operate and grow freely by protecting them from the staggering costs of litigation and liability for whatever is posted on their platforms, however noxious, nauseous, disgusting or damaging. Operating behind the legal armor provided by Section 230, these knights of the digital triangular table have assumed an unsuspected, unwarranted and possibly unconstitutional dominance over all public discourse. Immune from accountability, the three have assumed increasingly greater power over what can or cannot feature let alone circulate on their platforms
Since Hillary Clinton’s unexpected loss to Donald Trump, the three musketeers – Twitter's Jack Dorsey, Google's Sundar Pichai, and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg – have tightened their hold and control over the flow of information. Man-made algorithms, an excuse they use in their defense, are freely used by them to axe some sources and kinds of news, in favor of others. Ideologies, political, sports and cultural personalities are likewise profiled or blacked out depending on the way the algorithms (surely guided by the inevitably biased minded humans) detect their inappropriateness.
While all three leaders in the hearings denied any malign intent, even a blindfolded internet user can see discriminatory patterns in the three magna corporations’ notions (clearly seen in their actions) of what matter posted on their platform is true or false, real or fake, benign or dangerous, and worst of all – good for the user or harmful. This arbitrariness is what is being questioned along with the derogatory impact of delegation and concentration of discerning power to entities which are neither elected by nor accountable to the public.
The role that Twitter and Facebook recently played in snuffing out an article by a leading newspaper became the catalyst for the Senate’s hearings. By suppressing links on the platforms to the article which exposed the unsavory financial dealings of candidate Biden’s son along with Twitter’s suspension of the newspaper’s account, they caused popular, albeit predominantly conservative, rage against the self-proclaimed but unproven neutrality of the internet. Protesters feel outraged that by choosing to cross the fine line between merely hosting information on their platforms, to actively disseminating or withholding it, is a slap in the face of American democracy and a direct breach of our First Amendment.
What is especially distressing about their meddling is that the newspaper in question – the New York Post – is no fly-by-night operation but a newspaper with the third or fourth largest circulation, and a long publishing history of 250 years. That it was created in 1801 by no less a person than one of our founding fathers – Alexander Hamilton – makes the censorship and removal of its posted content both egregious and ironic.
Our Republic began with a sound appreciation of the role of information. Ending his second term as president, George Washington in his farewell address published in a Philadelphia newspaper appealed to the nation to promote, “as an object of primary importance, institutions for the general diffusion of knowledge,” further noting that “In proportion as the structure of government gives force to public opinion, it is essential that public opinion should be enlightened.” In his essay titled “Public Opinion,” Madison expressed concern about the ability of a large sized republic to really function democratically. “The larger a country,” the less easy it is for “its real opinion to be ascertained,” he noted. An uninformed or deceived public Madison felt could lead to instability. The way out would be through the agency of newspapers. The larger the circulation, the more it could lead to “a contraction of territorial limits.” And “Newspapers would make the country effectively smaller.” In other words, more knowledge sharing through news dissemination could shrink the psychological and geographical vastness of America.
Madison’s contemporaries took his message to heart with Jefferson and Madison using newspapers to advocate their beliefs and of the Democratic Republican Party which they founded. The opposition known as the Federalists Party led by Hamilton did the same. Surprisingly, neither party nor the newspapers themselves deemed newspapers as some sort of independent entities. As Jill Lepore in her captivating history of the United States (These Truths, Norton, 2018) contends, “Newspapers in the early republic weren’t incidentally or inadvertently partisan: they were entirely and enthusiastically partisan.” Not especially interested “in establishing facts,” she asserts, they were “interested in staging a battle of opinions.” As example she cites what a Federalist printer wrote, “Professions of impartiality I shall make none. They are always useless, and are besides perfect nonsense.” No wonder Jefferson deemed press to be “the engine” of political parties. (pp.144, 145)
Our founding fathers thus fully appreciated, advocated and perhaps even anticipated the pivotal role that the press would play in our democracy. In time, this is exactly what happened. Beginning with the printing press, followed by the telegraph and telephone, and later by television and now the internet, the importance of the press and broadly speaking the media to shaping public opinion rose to astronomical levels, enabling the airing and contesting of opposing and diverse views to become the hallmark of American, and a norm for all nations claiming to be a, democracy.
Advertently or inadvertently the founding fathers fostered too, the idea and practice of a press inextricably intertwined with parties. Madison was justly – perhaps precociously – suspicious of the role that the moneyed could play in buying newspapers as well as elected representatives, resulting in what we would today call gaming or co-opting the system. Rather than consist of wise and rational men, factions, i.e., political parties, Madison had warned, might consist of passionate, ignorant and irrational men who had been persuaded to hold “counterfeit” opinions by the persuasive.
In the current Golden Age of ‘public opinion making’ where the ever expanding social media has taken hold of the public square, and controls all gateways to it, the public’s capability to step outside to develop its own pathways to accessing unfiltered truth has been suppressed. Where informing is as easy as manipulating, and truth is what the media chooses to say it is, the power of people’s ability to think for themselves has not only eroded, but it has become a liability. We are no longer free to think, or to act according to what we think, but to fit the mold into which our opinion is led by others to be cast.
In no other time before in American history has our opinion meant so little to our democracy. Parties throughout history have politicized newspapers and stuffed the latter’s coffers with advertising spending, but there was always room for non-partisan discourse. Now if a print journalist, you are identified hardly at all by your reporting talent or analytical judgment but by your party affiliation. On the television and digital news outlets, likewise, in the current context, unless you express your outright resentment of Trump through the questions you pose or commentary you give, you cannot claim any kind of rating and credibility. Thus, everyone on Fox is dismissed as crazy along with Trump’s supporters who are downgraded as ‘idiots’ and ‘deplorables’, and most recently by Biden as ‘chumps’ or, worse, merely as ‘White Men’. This ‘White centric’ imagery itself is monolithic and monopolistic, as though intelligent minds and women of any color other than white cannot be imagined to be for Trump! In his time, Obama, one could argue, faced the same hostile one-sided treatment but with one excruciating difference: he had barely one channel opposing him and decrying his supporters. The overwhelming majority in the media rooted for and supported Obama, and was ever willing to forgive him his trespasses, just as they do for Biden today.
Forming and holding informed public opinion has emerged as the central challenge of American, European, Indian or any other democracy. The technological tools available to us have narrowed the time and distance hurdles which our earlier generations had to contend with when they sought to create or change public opinion. But today, as Greg Weiner points out in his essay dealing with ‘Madison, Public Opinion and the Internet Age’, “speed that was once impossible is now routine,” and “the constitutional distance both between public officials and their constituents and between the origination of ideas and the formation of public opinion on them has collapsed.” Madison’s contention that narrowing the geographical vastness would lead to a more democratic republic and a better informed public opinion now seems to be undermined by the very swiftness and pervasiveness of the high speed 5G-supported internet system of communication that has made information dissemination instant, and therefore not always well thought out, reasoned, and dispassionate – all qualities which Madison and his brethren treasured and advocated.
Information today sadly is what the social media controllers determine and prefer it to be. Twitter’s, Facebook’s and Google’s self-appointed censors impose blackouts on what they deem to be unwelcome news. They justify blacking out of customer accounts and postings on fictional grounds that subscribe to no written regulation, legislation, or ethical commandments, but solely on their whims and political and socio-cultural leanings. By promoting some ideas, ideologies and political players above others, they mock and brutalize the public’s right to free thinking and speech and by deduction of American democracy.
In this new ‘Age of Imperial Information’, heads roll if the reigning monarch – in this case, the internet host company – determines and charges (“pins”) your opinion with sedition. Likewise, in the print media, your opinion essays continue to be rejected unless they play to the publisher’s tune. At times even editors are evicted, as happened to a New York Times opinion editor for daring to publish a dissident’s opinion essay! This is how our ‘republic’ has become a ‘puppet republic’ in the hands of a few powerful entities that have slowly and savagely destroyed our democracy and its underlying plank – a freely formed and fearlessly expressed public opinion.
That said, not all is lost. Bereft of technology, early America and the previous generations lacked the ability to share knowledge. Libraries and literates being scarce, the public had to depend on being guided by the privileged few with exclusive access to books and schools. In contrast, the internet has smashed all barriers to seeking knowledge. The instant availability of vast resources on any subject has made it easy for us to read, digest and form an informed opinion on any given event, person or topic. The fault lies with us if we choose to ignore or skip that resource and make someone else’s perspective our own. The same weakness and passivity leads us to shut our eyes to information blackouts so long as the views or facts being censored are those of our opponents. If we lack the will and the discipline to refine our opinion and fail to respect the right of others to hold and defend their opinion, we are colluding in the ‘puppet-ing’ of this historic democracy.
(Sohoni is an Indian American published author and freelance writer.)
