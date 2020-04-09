File photo of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden speaking at a campaign rally March 7, 2020 in St Louis, Missouri. Indian American entrepreneur Frank Islam writes: “During his vice presidency, Biden worked side by side with President Barack Obama to do things that would contribute to achieving Obama's vision stated in 2010 of India and America being 'indispensable partners in meeting the challenges of our time.' In 2020, those challenges are even greater than they were a decade ago. That is why it is so essential that India and the U.S. develop a strategic relationship that enables them to become those indispensable partners. That can happen if Biden assumes the presidency on January 20, 2021. It cannot happen if Donald Trump remains as president for a second term." (Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)