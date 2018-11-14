In this final blog of my series on the Guardian-mom, I want to share the last few principles that guided me in my parental journey. Functioning as a Guardian-mom means that:
- we love our children unconditionally
- we do your best for our children without feeling guilt over what we can’t do
- we have open, honest, and compassionate communications with them
Now let’s delve into each of these.
Loving our children unconditionally:
As parents it’s normal to have expectations for and on our children. When we sacrifice so much for them and work so hard to give them a good life, we naturally may expect them to understand our reasoning behind decisions few make for them and for the family. But even young children have their own preferences and likes and dislikes. When both parties see differently, conflicts may arise. In such situations, our love for them may get submerged under the clash of egos and the children just want to lash out at us because they are hurting.
Loving our children unconditionally means that we, as adults, get past our own hurt and open our heads and hearts to what our children are feeling and saying. It means that we give our inputs to our children, then accept their decisions and support their life forward in whatever way we can. Our love does not require compliance from our children where they always have to follow our norms. Our love gives space and the freedom to the children to return it, instead of binding them with it.
In the India where I grew up, it was very common that parents subject their adult children to emotional blackmail in order to make the children behave in accordance with the parents’ wishes. For example, “If you married a person outside of our community, then we will not be your parents anymore; we will sever ties with you,” was a very common cliché. What we are hearing is the condition for love and approval from the parents, which is all so unnecessary. Let’s offer our children a no-strings-attached and comfortable affection and regard instead.
Doing our best for our children, without guilt over what we can’t do
As parents we may aspire to give everything material that our children want, or what we think they need. We feel guilty sometimes that we can’t afford the things they want and have constraints that we can’t overcome. It could be the school choice or extracurricular lessons or gadgets.
When my daughters were both in their teens, almost all their friends did some form of vacation travel and I, as a single mom who had just become a breadwinner, couldn’t afford any. I was earning enough to make ends meet but I couldn’t extend more. Earned holidays were kept for emergencies and they stayed home during their holidays while I worked. Not that my girls complained, but I felt inadequate as a mom. During one of my brother’s visits, I shared with him how bad I felt. My brother said, “They can take as many vacation trips as they want to, when they are old enough and earning for themselves. What you are giving them is more important and more fundamental – the foundation for their future capacity to earn.” I reassessed my feelings, re-aligned myself to my guardian-mom principles and was reminded that I was putting in my best effort to make them stand on their own feet. The idea of giving them a holiday at this point in our lives was more a want than aneed.
I stopped feeling guilty for what I couldn’t provide materially and made sure I gave them everything that was important: values, emotional support, and the discernment in making choices.
Practicing open, honest, and compassionate communication
In every aspect of being a guardian-mom, communication plays an integral role. In all my blogs, you’d have noticed that communication is the glue that binds everything together in the success of being a guardian-mom. So, when we communicate with our children let’s share with them the values of independence and of becoming a true adult. When we are at loggerheads with them, let’s express our absolute love unfettered by our egos. Let’s explain the rationale of our decisions to them.
When we’re mistaken, let’s admit them and apologize to our children. Let’s confess to them about our vulnerability in letting go. Let’s explain to them our limitations in providing some of the things that they want. While they may not often accept our explanations, as they get older, they can understand the realities of life and grasp our limitations. Similarly, let’s keep the channels of communication open for them to share anything in their lives without casting a judgment on them. Let’s strengthen our relationship with our children as a guardian-mom with this honest, loving, and thoughtful communication.
This completes what I wanted to share with you on practicing the guardian-mom philosophy. If you have any questions of feedback, write to me at janaki@frombtobbook.com.
(Janaki Chakravarthy is a certified life coach and author of the ebook “From Broke to Breadwinner – A Single Mom’s Guide to Financial Independence and More.” She lives in southern California and helps single moms recreate their lives as breadwinners and beyond, through her practice Possibilities N U LLC. For a free copy of her book, email her: Janaki@frombtobbook.com.)
