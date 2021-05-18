A boy sits at his father’s roadside shop during partial lockdown imposed by the state government amidst rising Covid-19 coronavirus cases in Siliguri May 9, 2021. Indian American psychiatrist Dr. Shobhit Negi opines that “the manner in which India continues to endure a deluge of dying patients, and once the pandemic is over, deal with the aftermath of economic and social devastation, it would be prudent to say that India is about to attain the boiling point of a mental health crisis.” (Diptendu Dutta/AFP via Getty Images)