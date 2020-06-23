The author writes that Asian American and Pacific Islander youth, including in the Indian American and larger South Asian community, have higher rates of anxiety and depression compared to their peers. Seen above: Brooklyn Hospital Center personnel wave and clap outside the Brooklyn Hospital Center on April 15, 2020 in New York City. The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a "profound and pervasive impact" on global mental health as billions struggle to cope with isolated living and anxiety spikes, experts warned. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)