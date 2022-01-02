From left to right: Michelle Doty Cabrera, Executive Director, County Behavioral Health Directors Association; Lori Turk-Bicakci, Ph.D., Senior Program Director for KidsData, an initiative of the Population Research Bureau; LaTonya Wood, Ph.D., Director of Clinical Training – Psy.D. Program, Graduate School of Education and Psychology at Pepperdine University; Indian American Ulash Thakore-Dunlap, MS, Marriage and Family therapist and past board member, My Sahana; Gabii LeGate, Director of Operations, Blossoming Minds. (Ethnic Media Services photos)