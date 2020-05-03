The recent outbreak of COVID-19 has gripped the world with apprehension. Our brain is on an overdrive as we are constantly dealing with an invisible threat because we don’t know who is infected and a fear that anyone could infect us, an ambiguous threat because we don’t know how bad it will get or how long it will last, and a global threat, implying no community is safe. Many amongst us are reckoning with individual losses, such as illness and death, due to the novel coronavirus, or loss of employment as a result of economic upheaval, or communal grief as we watch our healthcare, education and economic systems destabilize. All this stress is being registered in our brain, altering the nervous system, changing the way we see and perceive threat.
Princeton economist Angus Deaton, winner of the 2015 Nobel prize for economics, coined the term “deaths of despair,” referring to fatal consequences associated with unemployment, which he blamed on suicide, drug overdose and alcohol-related liver disease. Every one percentage increase in unemployment leads to a 3.5 percent increase in opioid addiction. With the ongoing pandemic, we are seeing alcohol and drug use on the rise. Because the novel coronavirus attacks the lungs, it poses a serious threat to those who smoke tobacco or marijuana as aerosols harms the cells of the lung and diminishes the ability to respond to infection.
COVID-19 endangers people with opioid use disorder and methamphetamine use disorder. Having a respiratory disease, such as COVID-19 and an OUD, increases the risk of overdose due to diminished lung functioning induced by the virus and an opioid slowing breathing via its action on the brainstem. Methamphetamine constricts the blood vessels in the lungs, compounding the lung damage caused by the virus. Over the past several weeks, as the economic and social pressures and fear have grown, there has been an uptick in domestic violence as well.
The gift of olfaction is one of the joys of life which most of us take for granted. Losing one’s sense of smell can be a huge emotional loss. Based on a surge of anecdotal evidence that patients who tested positive for COVID-19 had no noticeable symptoms other than anosmia-a loss or reduction of their sense of smell, the American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery recently proposed that anosmia be added to the list of screening tools for possible COVID-19 infection.
There is a neuropsychiatric linkage between the outbreak of acute respiratory infections and mental disorders dating back to the prevalence of influenza and severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) that took place years ago. A year after the SARS outbreak, more than 40 percent of the survivors had mental problems even though their physical symptoms had improved. The survivors experienced symptoms related to posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, somatoform pain disorder (chronic pain due to psychological factors), and obsessive-compulsive disorder.
Depriving people of their liberty for the wider public good is often contentious. The word quarantine was first used in Venice, Italy, in 1127 with regards to leprosy. The people who are in quarantine may experience confusion, anger, boredom, and loneliness. Being quarantined in the company of a household member exhibiting symptoms, such as cough and fever, can worsen anxiety during this tumultuous time. Akin to stigma once associated with leprosy, COVID-19 has exacerbated xenophobia, hate and exclusion. For some of us the impact of the meaning of the disease may be a greater source of suffering than symptoms of the disease.
The global medical community is experiencing unbearable stress, as they helplessly watch COVID-19 patients die alone. Sadly, when a patient infected with COVID-19 enters the hospital, succumbs to the virus and gets transferred to a make-shift morgue, no relatives can attend the last passage of their loved ones journey. Its debilitating listening to these lucid patients, day in and day out, as they beg to say goodbye to their close relatives, gasping for air.
Some healthcare workers have died by suicide. Having no time to process one’s emotions due to escalating number of COVID-19 cases and associated fatality, being dreadful of acquiring the virus while working in a setting of sparsely available personal protection equipment, navigating ethical dilemma, such as who gets a ventilator or an ICU bed, lack of efficacious treatment, being asked to live on less despite increasing work demands, putting the health of families at risk, and being shunned by others for fear of being infected, is emotionally burdening our health care workers.
Psychological first aid (PFA) is a crucial early intervention that focuses on mental health of the affected survivors by providing psychosocial support during outbreaks like COVID-19. The Johns Hopkin’s PFA tool consists of the 'RAPID' model. RAPID is a heuristic acronym standing for Reflective listening, such as paraphrasing with empathy; Assessment of the current presentation, primarily assessing cognitive capacity, affective expression, social adaptability, interpersonal resources and readiness for intervention; Psychological triage, prioritizing attending to severe versus mild reactions; Intervention, using cognitive and behavioral interventions to mitigate acute distress; and Disposition, consideration of next steps, including facilitation of access to ongoing care.
(The Indian American writer is a Board certified child and adolescent, adult, and forensic psychiatrist, from Baltimore, Maryland.)
