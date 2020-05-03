“The global medical community is experiencing unbearable stress, as they helplessly watch COVID-19 patients die alone,” writes Indian American psychiatrist Dr. Shobhit Negi in this piece, adding that psychological first aid is a crucial early intervention that focuses on mental health of the affected survivors by providing psychosocial support during outbreaks like COVID-19. Above: A recreational marijuana smoker indulges in smoking weed on April 14 in the Bushwick section of the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Some smokers turn to smoking weed to ease their stress during the coronavirus pandemic (Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)