As I struggled higher and higher up the unforgiving slope, I willed my legs to keep climbing. I needed to complete the trek so I could fulfill the promise I made in my effort to help preserve the mountain’s natural beauty. Before starting the climb, I visited Mweka College of African Wildlife Management, located just outside the city of Moshi in Tanzania. I met with a group of students that comprised the college’s Roots and Shoots club, part of Jane Goodall’s youth environmental program. The students work with grade schoolers to implement environmental initiatives.
Roots and Shoot’s newest campaign is to plant trees in the area surrounding Mount Kilimanjaro. Since many people rely on firewood for cooking and heating, the local forests are under threat. However, this effort is radically different from many other strategies to prevent deforestation: Roots and Shoots is planting alternative trees people may use for firewood in place of the old-growth forests. The campaign in critical as Tanzania transitions to other fuel sources. Local schoolchildren who volunteer with Roots and Shoots are carrying out the tree-planting.
At Mweka College, my father and I were honored to start the effort by planting the first three trees along with the Roots and Shoots students. We were inspired to contribute to the tree planting effort by Sir Robert Swan’s environmental advocacy organization 2041, which is sending a team to climb Mount Kilimanjaro later to bring attention to their campaign to plant 2041 trees.
At the beginning of the climb, we were surrounded by trees. We trekked through the lush forest, stopping to see monkeys on the way. Our boots gathered dust from the bright red soil. On the second day, we emerged from the forest into the moorland, and saw the entire forest spread out below us. As we transitioned from forest to moorland, the trees changed to tall shrubs and the soil changed from changed from red to a rich black. We walked on relatively flat ground, but the trails would only become steeper in the following days. As the elevation increased, the shrubs fell away and were replaced by small, scrubby plants. Parts of the hike were very rocky, and we had to use our arms and legs to climb up the rocks. For several days, the path alternated between going upwards and downwards.
The most brutal portion of my hike was the day we ascended to Lava Rock for lunch, located at approximately 15,000 feet, and then descended to our camp at 13,000 feet. The first couple of hours went without a hitch, but then I began to feel the altitude. It started with a headache, which quickly intensifies into the most severe pain I’ve ever experienced. My sinuses were pulsing, which felt like a hammer was beating inside my head. My eyes felt as if they would pop out of my face. In addition to the splitting headache, my stomach was in a knot of never-ending nausea. I lost all the food I had eaten earlier in the day. I was almost ready to give up halfway to Lava Rock, but our wonderful guide encouraged me to keep walking. I was given oxygen, which temporarily relieved my altitude sickness. However, it returned as I descended to the camp. I would fight altitude sickness for the remaining days of the climb.
On the seventh day, we began the final ascent to the highest peak of Kilimanjaro at 1 in the morning. Since we had been camping at a relatively constant elevation for the past three nights, my altitude sickness subsided temporarily and I was able to eat a sizeable breakfast. I felt energized at the beginning of the hike, until my headache started to creep back. It remained mild for the rest of the ascent, luckily not as severe as before. The nausea also returned, which made it difficult for me to eat as I was hiking. I ate as much chocolate and glucose powder as I could, but it was not enough. As we entered the switchbacks, I began feeling fatigued. The peak appeared so close, yet there seemed to be another switchback around every corner.
After a total of 10 hours of climbing, I reached the edge of the crater rim at Stella point, just under 19,000 feet in elevation. I was so exhausted that I laid down. The guides gave me oxygen to stabilize me so I could safely descend.
After resting for a while, one of the guides and a porter escorted me down the mountain. I didn’t have enough energy to walk down myself, so they assisted me the entire way to our campsite. Since the volcanic rocks were very slippery, I practically slid down the mountain. While I was descending, my dad was still climbing up to the highest point on the peak, Uhuru, at over 19,000 feet. Although my dad and I reached different points of the summit, we both successfully summited.
After the climb, I was incredibly grateful to have been immersed in Mount Kilimanjaro’s exquisite landscape, despite the altitude sickness. It’s important to remember that Kilimanjaro is being affected by climate change and environmental damage. My dad and I wanted to use this climb to bring awareness to the wonderful tree planting initiative by Roots and Shoots, and encourage others to contribute. Since each tree costs as little as U.S. $5, even the smallest contribution makes a lasting impact.
If you would like to contribute to the tree planting effort, you may donate at the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/kilimanjaro-tree-planting?fbclid=IwAR35wr3Vd1iMjKs33eWYfl9k0zq7t3hft18V86Q3qARMKwKjGtysRjYFKjE
(The author is an Indian American senior at Scripps College in Claremont, Calif., studying organismal biology. She is passionate about protecting the environment.)
