In my last blog, I had shared the characteristics of the guardian-mom and explained how we sometimes aren’t present with our children despite intending everything for their welfare. In this one, I will share with you the first principle to adopt and practice in transforming the guardian-mom to life.
In my journey as a single mom, I had resolved to bring up my children as their guardian-mom, but still needed some tools to help me function as one. Though I had interpreted it as being responsible to our children, practicing this way of life took conscious effort. It’s all very well to say, “Let’s not impose our dreams on our children,” or “Let’s not be anxious for their welfare, and encourage them to take thoughtful risks,” but how do we deal with everyday situations of bringing them up? When are we to be strict and how do we correct their mistakes without hurting their feelings? How are we expected to set them up as global citizens when they are so rebellious at home? The answers to such questions came from a few purpose statements that I used as a conscious checklist. They helped me weigh my thoughts, words, actions and reactions to situations with my children as they grew up. I had five of them and in this blog I share with you the first one.
The first tenet I adopted in my role as a guardian-mom was, “Raise children to be future adults.” Being an adult is about taking responsibility for our lives and functioning independently in all spheres – physically able to live apart, financially to pay for one’s basic needs, to begin with, mentally to make reasonable decisions and live with the consequences, and emotionally to tide over the ups and downs of life. These apply to all adults – men and women. So, this rule helped me remember that while we can’t expect our children to be totally self-contained by the onset of their adulthood, let’s always help them to become ready for autonomous living and accountable for their own lives. How do we do this day-to-day? Here are three approaches:
- Lay out the vision: I’m not sure if many of us explicitly tell our children that they are expected to become self-reliant entities as adults. Maybe it’s an implicit hope that we have of them, but mostly not talked about. One of my clients in India was a single parent and told her daughters repeatedly in their teen years, “Study whatever you are interested in, but at 23, you will be expected to earn and provide for yourself. And if you happen to live with me, you will have to contribute your share of bed and board.” So her daughters knew that their goal was to become self-sufficient and they were mentally prepared. It’s very important that we plant this idea in our children by clearly articulating it. Not doing so often leads to the parents’ continued support being taken for granted, or even when children reach adulthood chronologically, they don’t achieve true independence and responsibility.
- Educate with intent: In addition to outlining the vision, let’s also teach our children life skills appropriate to their age. Just as we teach teenagers to drive a car, we should also train them in necessities such as preparing a budget, or balancing a checkbook. Let’s explain to them that the correct way of responding to a parental instruction is to talk about it calmly rather than sulk or rebel with angry words. Let’s also walk the talk by listening to what they say with an open mind and be willing to discuss pros and cons. When they want to give up on something because it’s hard, let’s remind them of their objectives and help them persevere. Let’s recognize that they will make mistakes, but remember that we too learned by making our own share of mistakes.
- Offer opportunities to practice: For various reasons, many of us continue to do things for our children even when they are capable and ought to be doing themselves. It’s important that we utilize occasions to nudge them to be useful and dependable from an early age. Starting from making them tidy up their work and play areas, let’s progress to delegating home chores. Enlisting their assistance in the kitchen can be progressed to preparing a basic meal. Let’s encourage them to account for what they spend of their pocket money. Let’s urge them to come up with their choices, evaluate them and make thoughtful decisions. Let’s help them rehearse their lives as adults.
Ann Landers says, “It is not what you do for your children, but what you have taught them to do for themselves, that will make them successful human beings.” So in my interactions with my children, I had to remind myself that it was about the bigger picture of wanting them to be responsible and independent adults. It wasn’t about expecting them to be blindly obedient to me. This really helped me adapt my behavior towards them. In summary, let’s teach our children to fish and not just hand over fish to them. Stay tuned for my next few blogs as I share the other four principles.
(Janaki Chakravarthy is a certified life coach and author of the ebook “From Broke to Breadwinner – A Single Mom’s Guide to Financial Independence and More.” She lives in southern California and helps single moms recreate their lives as breadwinners and beyond, through her practice Possibilities N U LLC. For a free copy of her book, email her: Janaki@frombtobbook.com.)
