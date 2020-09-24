As the 2020 presidential election approaches, and the Corona epidemic shows no sign of extinction, political parties are rushing to inspire larger numbers to vote and to ensure options are available to voters to exercise their sacred right in person or remotely by mail. The modality of voting by mail is hardly novel and has been deployed by several states. Even so, the effort to upscale it to national, nation-wide level is causing concern as well as a pushback. Depending on the political party and candidate one favors, the validity of this politically charged voting method is being vigorously upheld and advocated, or equally energetically questioned and derided, with Joe Biden and Donald Trump leading the opposing two sides. The controversy over American’s ability to vote in person or by mail, not surprisingly, has become a hot button issue.
The vote-by-mail (mail voting) concept traditionally is geared to make voting easier for those unable to vote in person at the prescribed polling sites and times. The concept is similar to ‘absentee voting’ which is selectively used for citizens posted or residing overseas, voters who are away from home on Election Day or sick or disabled, and others such as the president whose duties require them to be elsewhere. Requirements for absentee and mail voting, unfortunately, are hardly uniform. Currently, according to Pew Research Center, in 29 states and the District of Columbia, voters are allowed the option to cast a ballot by mail without needing to document an excuse. In 16 other states, an excuse is required to vote absentee – but 11 of these states have already announced changes to eligibility requirements amid Corona virus fears.
The extent of mail voting has grown – with nearly 21 percent voting by mail in the 2016 General Election, compared to 7.8% in 1996. Even so, four out of every five voters voted in-person. Across states, wide variations exist. In Oregon and Washington, for instance, which switched early to mail voting, 97% of voters mailed in their ballots in the 2016 presidential election as against 2% in Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia.
For the coming election, given the fear of Corona virus and the desire to avoid risk of spread through contagion, most states are moving to expand access to mail voting. However, there are grounds for concern in attempting a rapid switchover given the constraints of time, resources and tested reliable mail-in and ballot verification modalities. Scaling up to universal mail voting, especially in states where less than 5% may have voted by mail in previous elections, faces endless logistical, material and other challenges including lack of voter familiarity with the system. Election experts have rightly warned that changes required for scale up in such states usually take years.
Postal workers and authorities have already aired their concerns in not being adequately equipped to handle large loads of mailed-in votes. Even ballot printing companies have expressed their uncertainty in being able to meet the printing requirements and schedules in time for November. At the highest level, the president has chipped in with his lack of support for widespread mail voting. He is suspicious especially of efforts in some states as in Michigan to en masse mail ballot request forms, or in California to mail actual ballots to all registered voters. In the few states such as Texas which have declined to expand access to mail ballots, the fear of Corona stands discredited. As the Texas attorney general claims, such fear “does not amount to a sickness or physical condition as required by state law."
Critics of mail voting have also expressed their doubts about how and by whom mail ballots are returned. They are especially opposed to surrogates returning ballots for others. Referred to benignly by its supporters as ‘community ballot collection’, it entails a single person collecting ballots from nursing home patients, inmates of other facilities, residents of housing complexes etcetera, and mailing them on their behalf. The ballot ‘collector’ or ‘handler’ has no legal authorization or identity proof to show he can be deputed to act on the incapacitated voter’s behalf. That practice is strongly opposed by critics who claim it amounts to ‘ballot harvesting’ and worse, it opens up the physically, circumstantially, and economically vulnerable trusting populations to manipulation and vote coercion. There are also risks of vote capturing. When votes can be received by anyone in their mailbox, filled in and turned in to the mailbox or voting site by anyone, with no verification of the ballot form-filler’s and handler’s legal/official standing, to suggest there is no or very little room for mischief is to be in denial. Vote counting and processing of massive numbers of mailed in votes can, understandably, be equally exacting, time consuming and prone to misinterpretation and mishandling given the pressure to release the electoral outcome.
Whereas elections are a hallmark of democracy, they are also a source of divisiveness and partisanship. In any and every election, whether it is Narendra Modi’s in India or Trump’s in the U.S., suspicion about the legitimacy of their electoral victory continues to plague the functioning of both governments. Oppositions in both cases continue to claim election interference and vote tampering. In the U.S., 2016 was plagued by widespread rumor-mongering about the Democratic Party colluding with Russian spies to discredit Trump and simultaneously accusing Russia of colluding with Trump to defeat Hillary Clinton. Even after the election, the effort to dislodge Trump continued with orchestrated (now proven groundless) probing into Trump’s campaign, a lengthy, costly Mueller-led special investigation, followed by the Nancy Pelosi-led House impeachment. In Modi’s case, likewise, there is a move pending in Congress by some to investigate a charge made by Modi’s U.S.-based opponents that social media influenced his election.
Democracies and election processes need to be trusted and trustworthy, which is becoming increasingly difficult given the limitation in verifying the authenticity of voters as well as of the votes cast by them. Verification accordingly remains at the core of the skeptic’s heartburn on both sides of the political divide. Lack of uniformity in judging the admissibility of a vote adds to the confusion. Voting policies in the U.S., for instance, vary widely across states as to what is required to have a mail ballot counted. Whereas some states only require a voter's signature, others require witness signatures or the notarization of a ballot return envelope.
Corruption is endemic in most if not all countries of the world – with unaccounted money greasing and controlling electoral machineries, traditional and social media manipulating messaging, and deliberate or unintended errors in vote counts impacting electoral outcomes. In this, the Mother of all democracies, it is naïve to set aside genuine concerns about how foolproof the coming presidential election will be, given the rush to switch to mail voting and insufficient preparation for it.
As voters, we are responsible to play our part in protecting the integrity of voting by ensuring our choice of candidate and party remains secret, is not influenced by anyone, and its handling and mailing are not delegated to some unknown person or anyone claiming to be a party or election office representative. Most important of all, we vote only if we are citizens, not temporary or permanent residents, and we meet the voter identification requirement. (These vary from state to state and can be verified from the website https://www.usa.gov/voter-id).
(Neera Sohoni is an Indian American published author and freelance writer.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.