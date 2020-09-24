“For the coming election, given the fear of Corona virus and the desire to avoid risk of spread through contagion, most states are moving to expand access to mail voting. However, there are grounds for concern in attempting a rapid switchover given the constraints of time, resources and tested reliable mail-in and ballot verification modalities,” writes Indian American freelancer Neera Sohoni. Above: In this photo illustration a pencil lies on a U.S. presidential election mail-in ballot received by a U.S. citizen living abroad. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)