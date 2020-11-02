The Trafalgar Group Poll of Georgia claims it is the only poll that correctly predicted that Donald Trump would win in 2016 against Hillary Clinton.
It was able to do it by closely polling the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin. It is again predicting that Trump will be reelected, defeating former Vice President Joe Biden.
According to the poll, Trump will receive 49.6 percent of the vote nationally, with Biden getting 49.4 percent.
Analyzing the battleground states, the Trafalgar poll says Biden will beat Trump in Nevada (49.4 percent vs. 47.1 percent), Minnesota (48 percent to 44.8 percent), Wisconsin (47.5 percent to 47.1 percent) and Pennsylvania (48.4 percent to 47.6 percent); Trump, by contrast, will get more votes in Florida (49.6 percent to 46.9 percent) and Michigan (49.1 percent to 46.6 percent).
When looking at other polls conducted, in comparison to the Trafalgar poll, Biden has the clear-cut edge, with spreads anywhere from 7 percent in the IBD/TIPP poll to 12 percent in both the CNN and ABC/Washington Post polls, with margins of error on polls ranging from 2 percent to 3.6 percent.
Raghavan Mayur, director of Investors Business Daily, claims he also predicted that Trump would be the winner in 2016.
The Gallup Poll, aside from the mainstream media polling services, is a very independent poll not affiliated with any major print or TV medium.
Although the Gallup did not predict the 2016 election correctly, it has had a better batting record than all other polls.
The Gallup poll asked the voters in a survey: “Are you better off today than four years ago?”
From that query, 56 percent of Americans said they are better off now than in 2016. If so, even though the president’s job approval is in the mid-40’s, the Gallup survey could have an impact on the voters.
The 2020 U.S. presidential election is the most important historically speaking. Because of coronavirus mail-in voting was allowed. As of Oct. 29, 82 million people have already voted. On an average, because of early physical voting and mail-in voting, 10 million a day vote. At this rate by Election Day on Nov. 3, 120 million would have voted.
On Election Day, one would expect massive turnout to vote physically and I estimate at least another 50 million. Thus, it is possible that in all 170 million eligible voters would have voted. I have been in the U.S. for the past 66 years and have not seen such a heavy turnout.
It is mentioned in the media that the Republicans generally prefer to vote physically. If so, the majority of voters on Election Day would be Republicans.
Because more than 50 percent have already voted, there is no need to poll likely voters.
In the past, the poll of likely voters would give some kind of indication to whom they are going to vote for. Inasmuch as a majority has already voted, it is possible to find out who voted for whom.
It is, therefore, possible that we may be able to know who has won even before the date of the election.
I am sure on the Election Day, the pollsters and TV networks will conduct exit polling as usual. If the majority of voters on Election Day is Republican, the exit polls will be misleading.
No Republican has won the presidency without winning Ohio and Florida. Based on the polling available it is possible Trump could win these states. He won Ohio by 8 points in 2016 and has been leading in the polls.
The Latinos are the largest minority, not the Blacks. There is a large Latino population in Florida, Texas and Arizona. It has been reported that there is a big turnout of Latinos in Florida and Arizona. If so, Trump is most likely to win these states.
Michael Moore, a famed movie director from Hollywood living in Detroit, predicted that Trump would win in 2016. He again is predicting Trump would be winning Michigan and the election.
The third quarter GDP grew by 33 percent. Auto companies in Michigan have been working three shifts manufacturing cars, trucks, and other vehicles to capacity. Economists have pointed out that this contributed significantly to the phenomenal GDP growth. The media mentioned that a majority of Michigan autoworkers were likely to vote for Trump.
Trump is most likely to win Pennsylvania because Biden’s position on the oil and gas industry announced during the second presidential debate has disappointed the voters.
The oil and gas industry is a major source of employment in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Ohio, Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.
It is mentioned that Trump would gain because jobs are more important than party loyalties. It is therefore possible and probable that Trump would carry Pennsylvania by a razor thin margin as in 2016.
If Trump wins Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, and Ohio, he needs to win only Michigan or Pennsylvania or Wisconsin to capture 270 electoral votes, assuming he wins Arizona.
I must conclude by saying that it is impossible to predict this election because as in 2016, it is going to be very close in the battleground states. Just because Trafalgar was right in 2016, we cannot go by that.
But, I have more faith in what the Americans answered to the Gallup poll. I am also awaiting the latest poll from Gallup before the election. The Gallup poll has been the most reliable indicator of presidential elections for several years.
This is going to be laborious in spite of modern technology. One has to verify the signature from the mail-in and absentee ballots. Many states require that the mails containing the ballots must be date stamped by the post office as of Nov. 3 or before.
But some states are allowing one week’s time to receive the ballots. If so, there is scope to change the ballots after the election creating room for fraud. Trump has already raised this issue.
Republicans have the majority in the legislatures of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, though their governors are Democrats. If there are discrepancies, the final arbiter is the legislature. The legislature has the authority to decide the outcome of the election.
In 2000, the Supreme Court decided George W. Bush won the election against Al Gore in Florida by a margin of a very small number of votes.
Hillary Clinton has stated publicly that Biden should never concede to Trump under any circumstances. If so, the matter may go finally to the Supreme Court if either party challenges.
Therefore, more important than the election is the validating and counting of the ballots. Normally, American voters know who has won on Election Night.
I do not think it is going to be possible this year because the election in the battleground states will be very close and razor thin.
Usually, the Associated Press takes the lead in announcing the results. What can they do this year if they have no information as to who has won?
Let us all pray that the government will enforce law and order to prevent demonstrations and riots on the streets.
(Ven Parameswaran immigrated to the U.S. in 1954. The Indian American is chairman of the Asian American Republican Committee. He lives in Scarsdale, New York.)
