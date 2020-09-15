"Rage" by Bob Woodward is offered for sale at a Barnes & Noble store on Sept. 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The book, based on interviews that Woodward had with President Donald Trump, are now for sale. Indian American writer Neera Kuckreja Sohoni opines: “In defense of Trump, one could argue first that his not being forthright with the nation on the gravity and the speed-of-light contagiousness of the virus was less a cover-up than a conscious decision meant to keep the nation’s morale up and to not scare them out of their wits.” (Scott Olson/Getty Images)