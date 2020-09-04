Last month, the Republican National Convention aired footage of a naturalization ceremony at the White House, where President Trump claimed to welcome “five absolutely incredible new members into our great American family.” The footage, which included a person of Indian origin, will undoubtedly feature prominently in the Trump campaign’s outreach to Indian Americans. Yet, his administration’s record demonstrates that, far from welcoming Indians, President Trump has systematically attacked the routes to legal immigration that many of us have used.
Today, there are almost 4 million persons of Indian origin in the United States. Over 60% of Indians in the U.S. arrived after 2000. They have used education, work, and family sponsorships as their pathways to the country.
Higher education
Many Indians begin their lives in the U.S. as students. An early example of such a student was Dr. Shyamala Gopalan, Kamala Harris’ mother, who came to the U.S. in 1958. Today, Indians make up the second largest international student body in the country and contribute substantial intellectual and financial resources to the U.S. But, the Trump administration has made the student visa process more cumbersome and unpredictable, creating bottlenecks both for visa applicants and U.S. universities. As a result, in the last three years, the average annual growth rate for students from India has fallen considerably, from over 10% between 2009 and 2016, to about 3% in the last three years. Many Indian students are now seeking opportunities in other countries, such as Australia and Canada.
Employment
A large number of Indians arrive in the U.S. on sponsorships issued by employers. Indians receive the bulk of H-1B visas, which are used by employers to hire overseas workers in specialty occupations, such as technology. As candidate, Donald Trump promised to end the H-1B program, claiming that it hurt American workers. Between 2016 and 2019, the denial rate for H-1B applications accelerated, from 10 percent to 21 percent. Trump officials have also said that they plan to end a program, introduced by the Obama-Biden administration, that allows spouses of certain H-1B visa holders to work, thereby reducing financial hardship for families awaiting green cards. Moreover, Trump’s approach has been full of haphazard rule changes and abrupt policy reversals, creating an uncertain environment for U.S. businesses and Indian workers.
Family visas
The Trump administration has taken particularly sharp aim at family sponsorship of visas, which it derogatorily calls chain migration. Some Indians believe that work-based visas will be processed more quickly if family sponsored visas are reduced or eliminated. This expectation does not match the reality of Trump’s priorities. First, Trump officials are opposed to both employment and family based immigration. Second, in recent years, more than half of Indians who received green cards did so through family sponsorship. This is not surprising. Previous waves of immigrants, such as those from Europe, also brought in close family members after establishing themselves in the U.S. My own research has shown that family networks provide valuable support for immigrants and help build their communities. Family and employer sponsorship complement each other, providing the social capital that immigrants have long sought. Yet, Trump officials see such networks as a threat to the racial homogeneity that they seek for the country.
The Road Ahead
If President Trump is re-elected, the immigration hardliners who dominate his administration will take it as a mandate to clamp down on legal immigration pathways. In contrast, a Biden-Harris administration offers a pragmatic roadmap to sensible reform.
To be clear, immigration reform has long been a complex and divisive issue, requiring the balancing of numerous, competing interests. However, even when confronted with these divisions, the Obama-Biden administration introduced policies that helped families waiting for green cards, streamlined visa application procedures, and provided flexibility to Indians on student and work visas.
The Biden-Harris platform proposes welcome changes, such as clearing the huge backlog on family visas and reforming the H-1B program, so that the process is both fair to American labor and flexible for employers and qualified overseas workers. Biden also plans to eliminate country quotas for employer-sponsored green cards, which would be a huge relief to the large numbers of Indians stuck in the green card backlog. And, he will refresh and restore the naturalization process for green card holders – the very process that allows immigrants to participate in the kind of citizenship ceremony that the RNC advertised.
I, too, am one of the many Indian immigrants who came to the U.S. as a student and built a life in this country. Watching the RNC show, I was reminded of my own naturalization ceremony. I took my oath in a simple, suburban office building, rather than in the country’s most famous address. The ceremony was witnessed, not by politicians seeking a splashy photo-op, but by government officials who welcomed us to our lives as new U.S. citizens. President Trump professes to love India and Indian Americans, and has used the White House to advertise himself as a champion of high-skill immigrants. But, his administration’s actions demonstrate a xenophobic vision of America – one which does not, in fact, welcome people like me to the country. A Biden-Harris administration has the experience and the vision to do better.
(Bidisha Biswas is a professor of Political Science at Western Washington University. She has published extensively on immigration and diaspora politics. Her twitter handle is @Bee_the_Wonk)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.