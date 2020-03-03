As U.S. President Donald Trump departed from India, he leaves behind a strong impression of a leader who is closer to India than most previous American presidents have been or cared to demonstrate. Trump is nothing if not sensational and controversial. So, it is not surprising to see the hype as well as cynicism expressed around his much-awaited visit.
In Delhi’s elite circles and in media, there is a guarded response to him. To express outright support or liking for Trump is to invite ire from them. But the Gujarat crowd of about 125,000 lined up on the highway and in the world’s largest cricket stadium were much more enthusiastic and spontaneous in applauding Trump. His speech was remarkably complimentary of India, its rich multi-culture, commendable progress and success in achieving a formidable economy amidst a handicapping legacy of acute poverty.
The visit occurs at a critical juncture for both countries with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump in the midst of a ‘do or die’ struggle between the self-proclaimed defenders and apostles of democracy and those claiming to be patriots and nationalists. The largely liberal group in both countries belongs to the former and the largely conservative to the latter category.
Name calling between the groups is common with Modi and Trump being demonized variously as Hitlers, Nazis, fascists, racists, anti-Muslim, liars, data fudgers, populists, public manipulators, disruptors and system shakers. The red hats, with slogans of Make America Great, invite as much instant hatred, verbal abuse and physical attacks as saffron wearing clothes in India. Against the backdrop of the above highly charged schism in both countries, Trump’s visit and his Gujarat speech as well as comments to the media today offer a strong, welcome endorsement of Modi.
Official communiqués from the White House and Indian Government claim the trip will strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership and highlight the enduring bonds between the American and Indian people. Pro-visit analysts in India believe the visit will boost India’s profile in the Asia region as a significant partner of the U.S., and welcomes the personal chemistry between the two leaders, from which only good can come. The expected gains from the trip may be more low-key than a large trade deal would have been. But they are not insignificant.
Final approval to a $2.6 billion deal for the purchase of 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters will be a shot in the arm to the American Lockheed company and to Indian defense capability, helping India to narrow the gap with China. Among areas of cooperation between the two countries that are bound to gain are counterterrorism, geo-spatial information sharing, nuclear and other sciences, information technology, energy, food and agriculture, etc. A solid unique gain for India could be a coveted seat in the UN Security Council’s elite group of five.
For several reasons the dream trade deal, which is a Trumpian passion and trademark, is not immediately on the cards. Trump wants America first in all pacts, and deems India unfair and un-reciprocal. He also, albeit mistakenly, equates India with China and wants both to relinquish the special concessionary treatment they get in trade as “developing” economies. That is a false equation as the Chinese trajectory is way above and beyond the modest road on which India is presently able to travel. Modi is right to protest against such simplification. Regardless, in any prospective deal to be acceptable to Trump, Modi will need to concede fair, balanced and reciprocal trade terms. Fortunately, unlike previous Indian leaders, Modi has learnt to play up or play down, even stay mum when necessary. This entails ignoring and not being provoked to react to Trump’s spontaneous offer to mediate on Kashmir, or to the U.S. Congress’s assertions on a variety of contestable issues, including Kashmir, its newly defined “non-special” status and internet or movement restrictions, and the recent Amendment to Citizenship Act which is (falsely) deemed by critics to discriminate against Muslims.
Geo-political threats to India’s security from Pakistan and China, deployment of 5G technology, border sanctity and immigration/refugee asylum issues are other sore points that are probably best left alone by the two leaders.
Cynics resent the showmanship and the bonhomie between two of the world’s largest democracies. In recent decades, India is the only large-scale democratic experiment that has survived the onslaught of authoritarian socialist-communist or military regimes. It is surrounded by failed or tottering democracies. So, it makes sense for America to uphold and applaud it. The legacy of equating India to Pakistan is as false as the one deeming China and India as same. Its large population, living in massive poverty, ill-health and illiteracy but struggling to understand and live by democratic principles needs compassion and patience and, most importantly, resources and technologies that can uplift its poor and give them a share of the prosperity both Indians and Americans demand from their leaders.
Trump has been successful in mainstreaming minorities and Middle America in his Make America Great venture. Modi needs and deserves a steady and strong helping hand to do the same for underprivileged socioeconomically depressed minorities and social classes/castes in India.
To staid ex-bureaucrats and advisors from pre-Trump America and pre-Modi India who are opposed to the visit, one can only say their time and use is over, and their insights too stale. They are sour because they can’t stand two mavericks who are not shy to stir and disrupt inherited biases and systems, and to demand parity, reciprocity, cost-sharing, and accountability in global security and sustainability. Above all, they believe their citizens and citizens alone (not illegal immigrants, refugees and trespassers) come first.
(Ms. Sohoni is an Indian American published author and freelance writer residing in California.)
