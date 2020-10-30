This combination of pictures shows President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 22, 2020. Indian American entrepreneur Suresh U. Kumar asks here: “Who will be the better steward of the immigrant roots and entrepreneurial traditions that have contributed to making America an exceptional nation?” (Photos by Brendan Smialowski and Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images)