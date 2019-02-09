Two years after the Victims of Crime Engagement hotline was launched, it continues on; its hurdle is to go beyond the political powder keg of the immigration debate and help crime victims. Seen above is a file photo of mourners holding signs during the funeral procession for slain Fiji Indian America police officer Corporal Ronil Singh on Jan. 5, 2019 in Modesto, Calif. Hundreds of police officers from across the country along with members of the public came out to pay their respects after Cpl. Singh was shot and killed by an undocumented immigrant on Dec. 26 following a traffic stop of a fugitive parolee. (Stephen Lam/Getty Images)