To remind him of his humble beginnings, Joe Biden kept hundreds of letters he received his first year as an elected official. One of the first notes the then 29-year-old senator from Delaware received was a note from a man named Mohandus Biden. The South Asian Biden claimed that they were distant relatives and their great-great-great parents worked together in the East India trading companies in the late 1700s.
In typical Joe fashion, the senator wrote a handwritten note back to Mohandus Biden, writing that he knew one day their two countries would work together more closely. “There is nothing more important to the world order than having our two beautiful nations cooperate and build on the values we share,” Joe Biden wrote. “I hope there will be a day when our countries work hand-in-hand to strengthen democracy across the world.”
That day has arrived.
As the newly elected leader looks to renew America’s commitment to democratic ideals across the globe, America’s relationship with India is more important than ever.
However, the state of global democracy is much different than when President-elect Biden entered public office in 1972. A recent report from Freedom House, finds that civil liberties and political rights have been on the decline for the past 14 years. Sagging wages, rampant inequality and cultural anxiety have ushered in populist movements across the globe, with many global citizens content with turning a blind eye to illiberal practices in hope of a more promising future.
The pandemic has also provided a perfect conduit to further corrode open society. Since the emergence of the covid-19, many governments have used the health crisis to limit transparency, crack down on journalists, undermine elections, bully minority groups, curtail rights, weaken democratic institutions and strengthen their hold on power. The report from Freedom House also reveals as many as 80 countries have experienced setbacks for democracy and human rights during the pandemic.
In this troubling era, India has become an alarming culprit of dismantling democratic norms.
Evidence of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi undercutting India’s democracy is everywhere. Modi has systematically bulldozed any effective free press, pressuring advertisers and clamping down on certain networks. A BBC investigation found under Modi, India has turned off internet and mobile communication far more than any other democracy. His party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, has ruthlessly gone after political opponents and critics. As Sumit Ganguly in Foreign Policy Magazine underscores, “Under the false guise of clamping down on corruption, there is no more effective leader in strategically undercutting its own domestic media and use of the law to minimize his political rivals than Modi and his allies.”
Many will remember, in August 2019 when India revoked Kashmir’s special status — placing the Kashmir Valley under an indefinite curfew and unleashing human rights abuses on those who didn’t obey. Months later, Modi followed this by passing the Citizen Amendment Act making it harder for Muslims to gain asylum and citizenship. A move home minister Amit Shah has told close confidents is a step toward making India an exclusively Hindu nation.
All of these events present President-elect Biden with a daunting challenge. His administration will have to work with the largest democracy to elevate, not attack, the idea of a free and open society.
To do so, the Biden administration must fundamentally alter its relationship with its South Asian ally because as it currently stands, the current bond is not tied by an adulation of liberal values.
Unlike other long-standing allies, the U.S.-India relations did not suffer during the last administration. World leaders, sympathetic with Trump’s disposition and worldview have strategically cozied up to him. Leaders from Brazil, Israel and Saudia Arabia have all adored Trump’s idea of diplomacy - one centered on giving and getting favors, then finding a common purpose.
There may be no better leader who loves tit-for-tat diplomacy than Modi. India’s chief leader has aggressively sought closer ties to President Trump. Hoping to buddy up with another leader who shares his self-serving nationalist interests while being indifferent to stoking and escalating divisions among their people.
This was evident last year when each leader provided the other with a cross-cultural campaign rally. In early 2019, the two leaders joined together in Houston, Texas, at a “Howdy, Modi” mega-rally attended by over 50,000 Indian Americans. Modi returned the favor a month later when Trump visited India with a 100,000-member event in Ahmedabad, India. In both rallies, each leader aggressively tried to censor any negative coverage and invited media friendly propagandists to cover these events.
Many Indians have come around to appreciating President Trump’s jagged edge approach to politics. Behind Israel, Trump enjoys the highest international approval rating from India (56 percent compared to the median of 29 percent). In the recent U.S. presidential election, exit polls showed Trump earned a higher share of the Indian American vote than in 2016.
Refashioning this new narrow illiberal relationship will be difficult, but there are a number of steps the Biden administration can take to revitalize India’s commitment to democratic norms.
America and India’s commitment towards democracy has always relied on a heavy dose of symbolism. When India’s first post-colonial prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, visited America in 1949, President Truman invited him to the Rose Garden to help plant the ‘seeds of democracy’ for the young nation. Since then, every U.S.-India trip includes a seed planting ceremony to their continued commitment towards this type of governing.
The election of Kamala Harris, the first South Asian American vice president, presents an enormous opportunity to build another symbolic bridge. Upon the announcement of a Joe Biden electoral victory, thousands of Indians from Senator Harris’ mother’s village flocked to the streets in celebration. Indian elected leaders have also shown to be less aggressive towards Senator Harris as well. When VP-elect Harris offered a strongly worded rebuke on the human rights abuse in Kashmir, Indian officials largely remained silent. Aside from her experience and intellect, this may be another reason for Harris to have a larger than traditional role in U.S.-India affairs.
Another key step for the Biden administration would be to connect with the growing Indian American population. At nearly four million, this cohort is a group to be reckoned with. By and large, they are a demographic who send hefty sums back home, are politically active, and are more ardent followers of Indian traditions than those domiciled in their homeland. Having a strong relationship with this community is not only politically advantageous in the U.S., but can be effectively leveraged to broaden the relationship with India on a number of issues such as trade, business, and technology – all important components of a modern democracy.
The Biden-Harris administration can also bring India into the discussion about climate change. At best, India’s efforts to tamp down climate risks have been uneven. The new leadership in Washington can not only work with the Modi government on making co-investments into climate technology but can also implement stipulations about fairness and transparency. This may also be enticing for India as they look to have a bigger presence in 21st century global order.
Looming above everything is China. Both nations share a similar viewpoint over the challenge a more globally involved China imposes. They also agree that a broader bloc of allies surrounding the East Asian behemoth is one way to shift the balance of power. In 2017, India and the United States, along with Australia and Japan, revived the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, or the Quad—a forum designed to keep the Indo-Pacific safe, free, and open. The Biden administration can design more coalitions like these to tether India with more democratic nations and ideals.
None of this matters, however, if the new administration does not directly confront India about its efforts to undermine its democracy. Luckily, there are signs the Biden administration will not look away at such violations. During his campaign, Biden published a policy paper urging India to “take all the necessary steps to restore all the rights for all the people of Kashmir.” Moreover , early conversations with former Obama officials indicate that, as much as Joe Biden personally wants to secure a positive relationship with India, he will not blindly align with all of Modi’s Hindu-first policies.
But first, America must clean up its own house. In a growingly autocrat-friendly world, it is easy to overlook our nation’s own curtailment of democratic norms. Progress in strengthening our democracy will entail the U.S. fixing its own democratic institutions and re-establishing long held norms about a healthy media, rule of law, and guard rails against corruption.
In 2015, President Barack Obama invoked Mahatma Gandhi to criticize religious intolerance. “In past years, religious faiths of all types have, on occasion, been targeted by other peoples of faith, simply due to their heritage and their beliefs — acts that would have shocked Gandhi-ji,” Obama said.
Many in India waved off these remarks as western arrogance. Nonetheless, Obama was right to speak up. The world order has always looked to America for sound moral clarity. Now India and the world will watch to see if his former vice president will speak with conviction on the importance of political freedom and human rights. The future of democracy may depend on it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.