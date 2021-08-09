The visit of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to New Delhi on July 28 put the seal on the strategic partnership between the two largest democracies and established India's special position for the Biden presidency. The U.S. and India are now on a path of unhindered friendship having moved towards convergence on a host of crucial issues including the challenge of the pandemic, climate, emerging technologies, security of Indo-Pacific and return of a democratic and inclusive regime in Afghanistan.
In his interaction with civil society groups during the visit, Blinken spoke of the democratic values and put both the U.S. and India on the same page by describing democracy as a 'work in progress' and emphasizing the importance of fundamental freedoms and institutional independence in cementing the relationship between the two nations. There was a sense of goodwill and transparency about what was said by the visiting dignitary – the opposition here interpreting it as an oblique criticism of the present Indian ruling dispensation was just pursuing its own political agenda.
President Biden is primarily focused on China as the new leader of the Communist world and the American line of defending fundamental freedoms and human rights is directed basically against that adversary. The U.S. president, it may be recalled, had, while addressing the Congress recently, described China in his own words as 'our most serious competitor' and christened President Xi Jinping as 'an autocrat who was earnest about becoming the most significant and consequential nation in the world'. The threat from an aggressive China is now the biggest global concern for the U.S. and India and this alone makes the maiden trip of Blinken extremely gainful for India in terms of its strategic value.
On the all-important issues of Indo-Pacific and Tibet, Blinken showed a degree of clarity and firmness of the U.S. line that should please India. On the eve of Blinken's arrival in Delhi, a statement issued by Washington supported India's emergence as a 'leading global power and a vital partner' for making the Indo-Pacific a region of stability and economic inclusion.
Blinken declared on his arrival in India that there were few relationships "more vital" than the India-U.S. partnership and remarked that this was the "key to anchoring the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.” Blinken sought to lay the groundwork for Quad ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific and at his meeting with Prime Minister Modi discussed "regional challenges, cooperation on Covid-19 response, climate change, shared values and U.S.-Australia-India-Japan Quad advancement.”
Blinken began his formal engagements in Delhi July 28 by meeting Ngodup Dongchung of the Central Tibetan Administration. Presenting a scarf from the Dalai Lama to Blinken, Dongchung conveyed CTA's gratitude for the U.S. administration's backing of the Tibetan cause. Shortly thereafter, Blinken also met Geshe Dorji Damdul, director of Tibet House in New Delhi, at the civil society round table. All this came as the strongest signal from the U.S. of support to the Dalai Lama in a long time.
The significance of these meetings being held in Delhi was not lost on the Chinese. In a rare public message from India, Prime Minister Modi wished the Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday. The Chinese government was quick to lash out at the U.S. secretary of state for meeting the Dalai Lama's representative in New Delhi, terming it as a violation of the "U.S. commitment to acknowledge Tibet as a part of China.” The Chinese foreign ministry statement went on to assert that "the 14th Dalai Lama is not a mere religious figure but a political exile who has long engaged in anti-China activities trying to separate Tibet from China.”
The U.S.-India convergence on the issue of Tibet reflects India's determination not only to counter Chinese aggressiveness against India on LAC but also to join the effort of the democratic world to contain the Chinese designs elsewhere.
India has already been addressing the matter of trade imbalance with China just as the U.S. was engaged in dealing with that problem. Ever since the Sino-Pak military alliance became active against India following the abrogation of Article 370 relating to Kashmir by the Indian Parliament in August 2019, India has had to deal with China's aggressive moves in Ladakh and Pakistan's renewed plans of infiltrating Mujahideen into the Valley largely on its own.
It is here that the issue of Afghanistan unraveled some serious points of security concern for India on which the Indo-U.S. friendship did not apparently hold out much promise. India and the U.S. in principle have common goals in preventing a forcible Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and ensuring installation of a democratic and inclusive regime there. The dubious role of Pakistan in pretending to be helpful in bringing about a peace agreement between the U.S. and Taliban on the one hand and implicitly backing the violent Taliban in taking on the Ashraf Ghani government, on the other, is putting India's position in Afghanistan in serious jeopardy.
President Biden is not calling out Pakistan for supporting the faith-based terror of Taliban as he believes Pakistan would be helpful in ensuring that the Taliban kept to its peace agreement promise of not letting Afghan territory be used again for attacking the U.S. the way its affiliate Al-Qaeda had done on 9/11. At the same time the Sino-Pak combine has been opposing India's say and presence in Afghanistan. Unless India has a strong role in an international round table on Afghanistan, it would not be easy to check the rise of the Taliban into power at Kabul with its adverse consequences for India’s security, particularly on the Kashmir front.
President Biden might find it convenient not to rub Pakistan the wrong way on the issue of terrorism rooted in notions of Jehad but India, unlike the U.S., can have no comfort of distance and has to frontally take on Pakistan's threat that could get further compounded with the success of the Taliban in Afghanistan. Geopolitically, India has the benefit of U.S. support in handling a hostile China but in dealing with Pakistan, it has to strategize on its own because of the American unwillingness to see the new threat of global terror of Islamic radicals emanating from the Pak-Afghan belt. India understands this threat in all its dimensions and has to work on the U.S. to make the latter realize its global implications for America's own interests.
(The writer is a former director, Intelligence Bureau.)
