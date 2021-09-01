The University of Arkansas at Little Rock said Aug. 26 that it will honor outstanding graduate Dr. Jaafer Golzar, a cardiologist and chief medical officer for Avinger Inc., with the UA Little Rock Distinguished Alumnus Award during a Nov. 4 ceremony at the Clinton Presidential Center.
The UA Little Rock Alumni Association annually awards the Distinguished Alumnus Award to a Little Rock Junior College, Little Rock University, or UA Little Rock alumnus. The award is reserved for individuals who have achieved extraordinary distinction in their chosen field and made special contributions to the community, according to a university news release.
"Dr. Golzar is an example of the very best of UA Little Rock,” Kristi Smith, senior director of alumni and development at UA Little Rock, said in a statement. “He was a traditional student from the historic Little Rock Central High School, educated at UAMS, and has made an indelible mark in interventional cardiology."
In addition to his position at Avinger, the Indian American physician is an interventional cardiologist with Advocate Medical Group, the director of Limb Salvage and Endovascular Intervention at Advocate Trinity Hospital in Chicago, and a key opinion leader in the treatment of peripheral artery disease, the release said.
“My experiences at UA Little Rock and with the Donaghey Scholars program were paramount to the trajectory of my career, allowing me to succeed in my career,” Golzar noted in a statement. “I am forever grateful for and will always treasure the relationships and opportunities this special place afforded me. I will continue to strive for excellence and to make a difference in the world, carrying this honor with me.”
A native of India, Golzar moved to Little Rock with his family at age 5. He is a 1991 graduate of Central High School, a 1995 graduate of UA Little Rock with a bachelor’s degree in biology, and a 1999 graduate of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
An interventional cardiovascular specialist with 15 years of experience, Golzar is board certified in internal medicine, cardiology, and interventional cardiology. He is also a leading educator on interventional techniques and technologies and the founder of the Chicago Endovascular Conference, the first large-scale medical educational conference in the Midwest, his bio notes.
As a recognized leader in the endovascular community, Golzar has received multiple accolades including the prestigious Pioneers in Performance - North America Award in 2014. He is a fellow of the American College of Cardiology and the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions.
“As a physician, clinical thought leader, and innovator, Dr. Golzar has been a critical contributor to all of the advancements we have made at Avinger,” added Jeff Soinski, Avinger’s president and CEO. “More than that, in his leadership role as our chief medical officer, Dr. Golzar inspires each of us to do our best to achieve our mission of radically improving the way vascular disease is treated; a mission he personifies in the work he does every day.”
Golzar has also spent time volunteering in acute medical disaster relief efforts around the world, including serving as a consultant for Nigeria’s efforts to reform the medical infrastructure of Ogun State, his bio added.
Golzar will be honored at the university’s annual Distinguished Alumni Luncheon at 11:30 a.m., Nov. 4, at the Clinton Presidential Center, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.