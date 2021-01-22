President Joe Biden speaks about the Covid-19 response before signing executive orders for economic relief to Covid-hit families and businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on Jan. 22, 2021. Indian American commentator Frank F. Islam writes that the swearing-in of the former vice president and senator as U.S. president heralds a new dawn, not just in the United States, but the world as well. (Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images)