Most Americans would agree with Attorney General Sessions that no American should be denied admission to school because of their race.
Yet the Department of Justice’s stand that Harvard University's admission policy of considering the race of the applicant in admission decisions is racially discriminatory has been lambasted by the left as promoting white supremacy and suppressing the interests of minorities.
Ivy league schools, most notably Harvard, have a history of racism going back to the early 20th century.
In 1920, Harvard president Abbott Lawrence Lowell warned that the increasing number of Jewish students enrolling at Harvard would ultimately ruin the college.
The Jews of today are Asians.
A study by Princeton University researchers found that Asian-American applicants need 140 SAT points out of 1600 more than their white counterparts (and 320 points more than Hispanics, and 540 points more than blacks) to be admitted at private universities.
Even Harvard itself has acknowledged racial disparity in its admission policies. In a language very similar to its former president Lawrence Lowell’s justification of Jewish quotas, the university emphasized the need to consider an applicant’s race to create a diverse student body.
The benefits of a diverse classroom are disputed.
Some social scientists argue that a diversity in the classroom is not correlated with better educational achievements. How would a student’s understanding of calculus class be any different if the student next to him were a representative of another race?
UCLA professor of law Richard Sanders argues that race based affirmative action results in (non-Asian) minority students being admitted to universities that are too competitive for them, resulting in poor academic performance, and negative stereotyping of minorities as academic underachievers.
But even if we have a compelling interest in achieving a diverse student population in universities, why can’t we achieve diversity without resorting to racial discrimination?
Students belonging to a particular race are not a monolithic group; they are individuals with unique experiences. Asian American applicants, for example, are not just the geeky children of doctors and engineers, but include those who grew up in poverty in Indian slums and those who escaped persecution and violence from war riven countries like Sri Lanka and Cambodia. By having an artificially high bar for Asian Americans, we not only unfairly discriminate against some socio-economically challenged Asian applicants, but miss out on some of their unique experiences.
A race neutral affirmative action policy instituted by four Israeli universities resulted in a diverse classroom. Moreover, the beneficiaries of Israeli affirmative action, unlike their American counterparts, did not academically underperform. A study finds that Israel’s race-blind policy has more potential for economic and social mobility than other race based affirmative action policies of the United States.
According to Richard Kahlenberg, an expert witness in the ongoing Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard lawsuit, 71% of Harvard’s black and Latino students come from wealthy backgrounds due to the school weighing the race of the applicant much more heavily than their economic status.
Simulating the university’s admission process but after replacing racial preferences with socioeconomic preferences, Kahlenberg writes in ‘The Economist’, results in an increase in the proportion of underrepresented minorities because a disproportionate number of minorities also come from economically challenged backgrounds. Further, the minorities benefited by the race-blind affirmative action have higher SAT scores, and are also more likely to be first generation college goers.
Some backers of affirmative action argue that even if a diverse student body can be achieved by using only socioeconomic criteria for affirmative action, racial preferences are necessary to make up for past injustices against minorities.
But Asians, like other minorities, have been historically discriminated themselves. So it is preposterous to discriminate against Asian Americans to make up for the past.
In the 1963 book, “Why We Can’t Wait,” Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. argues for an economic bill of rights for poor people of all races, and not just black men. He makes his case that the inclusive approach would predominantly benefit blacks as they are over represented among the poor, but improve racial relations by also addressing the concerns of poor whites.
Half a century since Dr. King famously spoke of a colorblind society, racial tensions continue to make newspaper headlines.
Universities, where young adults enter the world of adulthood, is perhaps the best place to start dismantling our bizarre fixation with race.
Instead of blindly standing by Harvard in support of the contentious race based admission policies for ideological reasons, it is time universities open to exploring more inclusive affirmative action policies that provide opportunities for the disadvantaged without trampling upon individual rights.
(The author is an Indian American Silicon Valley-based freelance writer, and co-founder of Programming Interview Prep. He blogs on tech careers at www.programminginterviewprep.com)
