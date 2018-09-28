Vivo was founded in 2009 in China and has been the first company to create a smartphone with a Hi-Fi- Audio chip. Vivo phones offer the perfect blend of cutting-edge technology, superior camera features and amplified audio output. This is why Vivo phones have gained immense popularity amongst Indian shoppers like you who seek quality features at a competitive price. Now, you can make buying a Vivo phone even more inexpensive. All you have to do is choose to shop from the Bajaj Finserv EMI Network and make your purchase by paying through easy No Cost EMIs. Here you can find Vivo phones on EMIs starting at an affordable Rs.1,221.
The EMI Network is extensive and with over 1 million products available online and offline, at over 60,000 partner stores in 1,300+ cities, you are sure to find exactly what you’re looking for. Additionally, you can save by availing discounts on MRP, cashback offers, zero down payments, minimal processing and many more features. Make a hassle-free purchase by using your EMI Network Card or avail instant in-store financing to pay for your purchase if you don’t already have this card. This allows you to repay your funding of up to Rs.4 lakh over a tenor of 3–24 months as per your convenience, and you can even shop online by entering your card details at the check out page. Start by choosing the EMI Network Card as your payment option, then simply enter its details, select the tenor of your choice and finally authorise the transaction by entering the OTP that has been sent to your phone.
To make your search for the ideal Vivo phone a whole lot simpler, take a look at this Vivo Y53i review below. Read on to see how this Vivo model offers you a standout smartphone experience at a pocket-friendly price tag.
Multitasking is made convenient and swift
Powered by a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU, 2GB RAM and Android 6.0 Marshmallow, multitasking on the Vivo Y53i is a smooth, effortless experience. Not only can you play your favourite games with ease, but you can also stream videos, switch between apps, work on your planner and send emails non-stop without having to face a slow processor, lags and glitches or unexpected crashes that can lead in you losing important work be it an email draft or your progress in a game.
Taking pictures is a delight
The Vivo53i has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Its primary camera uses an external flash to improve the lighting in conditions where the natural lighting isn’t up to par. In addition, this phone also has a screen flash. This screen flash ensures that your selfies are well lit too, no matter whether you have access to good lighting or not, thereby doing the job of a front flash. You can also enjoy taking spectacular photos using various camera modes like the HDR mode, Face beauty function, PPT, Panorama, and Pro features.
Protecting your eyes and your phone is easy
While most phones offer you screen locks that can be opened using a numeric code or touch, the Vivo Y53i takes security a step further and offers you more. With its face unlock feature all you need to do is smile to unlock your Vivo Y53i smartphone! This means that your data is extremely safe and secure and can’t be misused. Moreover, the Vivo 53i also comes with an Eye protection mode that filters out the blue light emissions from your phone. This is a wonderful value-add that helps you reduce the strain on your eyes. This way, you never have to worry about whether reading on your phone or working on your phone is damaging your eyes.
Operating it is an effortless task
With a 5-inch screen, using your Vivo Y53i is easy and comfortable. Moreover, the large display offers an immersive experience without being too bulky. In fact, the size of the phone is such that it allows you to easily operate it with just one hand too, making it convenient to use when you’re out and about. You can also benefit from a nifty tray that houses 2 SIM cards and one microSD card allowing you to increase your phone memory to 256GB by adding to the existing 16GB.
This means that you can use both personal and work phone numbers through one handset, instead of two, and also enjoy ample storage. While 16GB storage helps you store necessary apps, contacts, data and multimedia, by expanding it to 256GB you can take the phone’s storage to the next level, ensuring that you never run out of space for your prized music, video or photo collection.
So, now that you know the Vivo Y53i features, hurry to purchase yours today. Keeping the Vivo Y53i full specifications in mind, check your pre-approved offer from Bajaj Finserv and only then start shopping. Bajaj Finserv brings to you pre-approved offers for a personal loan, a home loan, EMI finance on different products as well as a host of other financial services. Not only does this simplify the process of availing financing, but it also helps you save precious time and get access to the money much faster. You can check out your pre-approved offer in mere seconds. All you have to do is share basic details such as your name and email ID. Then, you can use the amount to shop hassle-free for your favourite Vivo phone on No Cost EMI.
