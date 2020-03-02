Indian American Sudha Acharya and Mitchell Katz say immigrants should know three things about the new “public charge” rule promulgated by the Trump Administration. Seen above is a sign displayed during a news conference with California Gov. Gavin Newsom and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra at the California State Capitol on Aug. 16, 2019 in Sacramento, California, who announced at that time that the State of California was suing the Trump administration challenging the legality of a new public charge rule. (Sullivan/Getty Images)