On Feb. 24, the Trump Administration began implementing a “public charge” test for immigrants seeking green cards (known formally as “Legal Permanent Residence”) and certain types of visas. The most important thing to know is that many immigrant New Yorkers, including immigrants who currently have green cards, are not actually subject to this rule, and that healthcare services and many other services remain available to all New Yorkers no matter where they come from.
In New York City, 70% of Asian Americans are immigrants, and 40% of the city’s population are immigrants. New York City welcomes all immigrants and has been fighting against this new rule from the Trump Administration. We have fought our way to the Supreme Court and the fight is ongoing, but for now the rule took effect Feb. 24. It is important that New Yorkers understand if it impacts them.
You should know three things about the public charge rule.
First, the public charge rule does not change eligibility for public benefits. If you are eligible for a benefit such as Medicaid or SNAP today, the public charge rule does not change that, you remain eligible. If you are not sure if you are eligible, you should still find out through a New York City agency or a community-based organization like SACSS.
Second, the public charge rule does not apply to all immigrants. Immigration officials will begin to apply the new public charge test after Feb. 24 for green card and visa applications, as well as visa renewals submitted inside the United States. The test will not be applied for individuals who already have a green card or are a U.S. citizen. It will not be applied to those that have or are applying for T or U visas, asylum or refugee status, and it will not be applied for those seeking Special Immigrant Juvenile Status or self-petitioners under the Violence Against Women Act.
Third, the public charge test does not mean you should disenroll from public benefits or avoid getting healthcare. If someone submitting an immigration application is actually subject to the public charge test, as described above, immigration officials will look at the applicant’s “totality of circumstances” to evaluate if that applicant is likely to require public support in the future. Under the rule, the officials will look at the applicant’s income, age and other elements, as well as if the applicant was enrolled in certain public benefits after Feb. 24, 2020. The officials will not look at any benefits taken before Feb. 24, 2020.
This is important: enrollment in public benefits would not lead to someone automatically being identified as a public charge. In fact, many benefits are not even considered in the test. Green card applicants would not be penalized for enrollment in Medicaid for Pregnant Women, and those who are under 21 years of age, Emergency Medicaid, Child Health Plus, Essential Health Plans, subsidies under Obamacare, Medicare, HHC Options or the city’s new NYC Care program. The only health benefit that green card applicants could be penalized for is federally funded Medicaid, and most immigrants that would be subjected to the test would not be eligible for federally funded Medicaid anyway. Green card applicants who use SNAP benefits or Section 8 or federal housing vouchers may also be subject to the test.
So, what should you do?
You should continue to get the healthcare you need.
If you’re concerned you might be subject to the public charge test in the future, get a free legal consultation to find out if you would actually be affected.
And definitely talk to a lawyer before dropping any benefits you or your family depend on or choosing not to enroll or check eligibility.
For a free and confidential legal consultation, call the numbers below or visit a community-based organization like SACSS.
- Action NYC: Call 311 and ask for “Action NYC”
- Office for New Americans: Call 1-800-566-7636
- South Asian Council for Social Services (SACSS): Call 718-321-7929.
(Authors Mitchell Katz, MD, is president and CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals; Sudha Acharya, MBA, is Executive Director, South Asian Council for Social Services.)
