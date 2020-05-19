Raj Asava, co-founder of HungerMitao, recently shared news about the Indian American community helping Feeding America and their network of food banks under the HungerMitao program. In just two-and-a-half years, under the HungerMitao banner, the Indian American community has enabled more than 10 million meals for the food banks in the U.S. – and that was before COVID-19. In only two-and-a-half weeks since the pandemic and leading up to Giving Tuesday, HungerMitao raised another 5 million meals for U.S. food banks, in partnership with the Indian American NGO, Indiaspora. Seen above: NTFB-IAC members with food items to donate to the North Texas Food Bank. (North Texas Food Bank photo)